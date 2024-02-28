Dr Irena Eris Expands Presence in India Through Strategic Partnership with Baccarose

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: Baccarose, the country's leading name in the fragrance and beauty distribution industry, is thrilled to onboard Dr Irena Eris to its beauty portfolio. Dr Irena Eris is a brand synonymous with prestige, innovation, and beauty and with a mission to contribute to making women feel more beautiful and maintain their youthful allure, the brand has established itself as a reliable and determined force in the skincare industry.

The brand is known for its commitment to scientific research, evidenced by its Centre for Science and Research, the largest base of participants in Poland, and innovative breakthroughs in skin regeneration technology. Dr Irena Eris is characterized by its consistent development, trustworthiness, and a creative, imaginative spirit that sets new trends. The brand's commitment to luxury is reflected in its unique Skin Regeneration Reactivator and world-class scientific discoveries in skincare.

Commenting on the launch, Kadambari Lakhani, Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. said, "Baccarose is thrilled to bring the exquisite world of Dr Irena Eris to India, offering a sophisticated blend of science and luxury in skincare. Our aim is to bring forth brands that are inclusive and cater to the unique requirements of Indian skin. Dr Irena Eris's meticulously curated collections cater to the diverse needs of a diverse range of Indian women. We extend an invitation to experience the art of skincare that transcends superficial beauty, unlocking the true potential of Indian skin."

The brand's exclusive offerings cater to women over 25 years of age and their variety of skin concerns, providing effective solutions for normal, combination, and dry skin types. The range includes Circalogy Collection, Aquality Collection, Vitaceric Collection, Tokyo Lift Collection, Algorithm Collection, Institute Solutions Y-LIFTING collection, and Cleanology collection. These meticulously crafted skincare solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of women with normal, combination, and dry skin, addressing concerns such as dullness, recurring skin problems, premature signs of aging, dryness, loss of elasticity, and more.

Commenting on their debut in Indian market, Dr Irena Eris, PHD, Co-owner and founder of Dr Irena Eris, said, "As we introduce Dr Irena Eris to India, we're blending science and luxury in skincare. Our brand's focus on luxury shines through in our special offerings for the Indian market. We understand Indian women's varied needs and offer carefully curated collections that go beyond just surface beauty. Our skincare range brings out the best in Indian skin, reflecting our commitment to quality, authenticity, and personalized care."

With a strong presence in the Indian market, Baccarose is organizing an exclusive launch to showcase Dr Irena Eris's commitment to quality, authenticity, and personalized skincare experiences. This collaboration enhances Baccarose's skincare offerings, incorporating the unique and sophisticated products of Dr Irena Eris. The partnership reaffirms Baccarose's leadership in the Indian skincare market, bringing in innovation and raising the standards of beauty care. Dr Irena Eris's addition not only strengthens Baccarose's position in luxury skincare but also underscores its dedication to providing Indian consumers access to global standards of elegance and excellence in skincare.

About Baccarose:

In 1984, Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose and soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian beauty industry. With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India. The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

For more information, visit: https://baccarose.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348683/Dr_Irena_Eris_Beauty_Brands.jpg

