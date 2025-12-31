Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Launches Anti Acne Kit for Oily and Acne Prone Skin

A 4-step skincare routine based on 27 years of dermatology experience is now available for home use

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 30: Dr. Sakhiya's Anti-Acne and Pimple Care Kit was officially launched at Sakhiya Skin Clinic, Lal Darwaja, Surat. The kit has been scientifically developed especially for Indian oily and acne-prone skin. It is a dermatologist-designed 4-step skincare routine that makes it possible to follow clinic-level acne treatment at home in a simple and safe way.

On this occasion, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, Founder of Sakhiya Skin Clinic and a well-known dermatologist, said that the problem of acne and pimples is increasing rapidly among teenagers, youth, and working professionals. He added that incorrect or unscientific products available in the market often damage the skin instead of improving it. Based on his 27 years of clinical experience, this kit has been developed specifically for Indian skin, keeping it safe, effective, and scientifically proven.

Four-Step Dermatologist-Designed Routine

Dr. Sakhiya's Anti-Acne and Pimple Care Kit includes four essential steps:

A face wash that controls excess oil and deeply cleanses pores

An A.M. cream that reduces active acne and prevents new breakouts

A mild, non-comedogenic sunscreen that protects against acne marks and pigmentation

A night cream that works on acne from the root and gradually lightens acne marks

The kit contains dermatologist-trusted ingredients such as Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, Azelaic Acid, Zinc PCA, and Hyaluronic Acid, which help maintain healthy and clear skin over the long term.

Dr. Sakhiya further explained that people often need to buy multiple products—face washes, serums, creams, sunscreens, and night treatments—from different brands to manage acne, making the routine confusing and expensive. To address this issue, all dermatologist-recommended steps have been combined into a single, convenient box.

This launch marks an important step toward making dermatologist-level acne treatment easier, more effective, and more affordable, while also spreading awareness about the right approach to skincare.