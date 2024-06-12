Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals Hosts Cyclothon to Commemorate No Tobacco Day

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital recently organized a Cyclothon to observe "World No Tobacco Day." The event aimed to support public health and raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

Dr TG Govindarajan, the Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, flagged off the Cyclothon. Esteemed members of the hospital's leadership team, including Director Dr Jayanthi Govindarajan, Director Dr TG Sivaranjani, Advisor Dr KM Radhakrishnan, and Vice President Leo Malise Vincent Jeyaraj presided over the event.

The Cyclothon commenced at Hospital Pallikaranai and concluded at the newly opened branch at Siruseri, bringing together health enthusiasts and the general public to stand against tobacco use. Participants cycled from Pallikaranai to Siruseri, spreading the message of a tobacco-free life and the importance of healthier lifestyle choices.

Dr TG Govindarajan stated, "World No Tobacco Day" serves as a reminder of the serious health risks associated with tobacco use. Through this Cyclothon, we advocate for a healthier lifestyle and emphasize the significance of quitting smoking for good. Tobacco-related diseases are preventable, and it is crucial to continue educating and encouraging our community to make better health choices."

The use of tobacco is a major cause of preventable diseases and deaths globally. It is associated with various health problems, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, and negative effects on pregnancy. Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital urges people to quit smoking and adopt healthier alternatives for better well-being. The hospital organized a Cyclothon to promote smoking cessation and encourage an active lifestyle, aiming for a tobacco-free world. Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital is a top group of hospitals in Chennai, with branches in Pallikaranai, Medavakkam, and Adyar. Each branch is committed to providing high-quality medical care, with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of qualified experts to ensure exceptional patient care.

