Dr. Kamal H. Muhamed Honored with Pondicherry Ratna Award for Contributions to Literature and Humanitarian Work

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: The Pondicherry Ratna Award, a prestigious honor recognizing excellence in literature and social service, was presented to Dr. Kamal H. Muhamed on January 11, 2025, at Tamil Sangam Hall. The award ceremony, organized by IHRAO in collaboration with the London Book of World Records, saw Shri Chandran IPS confer the honor in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.

Dr. Kamal, celebrated for his acclaimed autobiography Daring Prince, has made a lasting impact on literature, human rights advocacy, and environmental sustainability. His commitment to social empowerment extends beyond writing, as seen in his role as National Ambassador for the Vedhik Erudite Foundation, which provides free coaching to over 5,000 financially disadvantaged students. Additionally, as Green Ambassador for the Earth's Companion Foundation, he actively promotes environmental conservation in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

The Pondicherry Ratna Award is one of several recognitions Dr. Kamal has received in recent months. He was conferred an Honorary Doctorate by NIILM University on December 21, 2024, for his contributions to humanitarian efforts. His literary achievements have also been recognized with the Guru Priya GK Pillai Award and the Sahitya Sparsh Award 2025, underscoring the impact of his storytelling in shaping critical social discourse.

About the Pondicherry Ratna Award

The Pondicherry Ratna Award celebrates individuals whose contributions in literature, human rights, and social advocacy have made a meaningful impact on society. The honor acknowledges those dedicated to fostering equality, justice, and positive change.

Proceeds from Daring Prince and its Malayalam edition, Dheeranaya Rajakumaran, will be directed toward elderly care homes, education for underprivileged children, food security initiatives, and environmental conservation.

For more information about the Author and Book Daring Prince Visit here on Amazon

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor