Dr. Karthik Ramesh gets recognized by the India Book of Records

New Delhi, July 28: Dr. Karthik Ramesh (MBA SSSIHL) & VP of International Markets and Head Innovation & Client Partner Provider and Life Sciences at Emids was recently appreciated by the India Book of Records for his immense contributions during the peak of COVID19 towards various national and international Hackathons (also called as codefest).

India Book of Records conferred their appreciation recognition that Dr. Karthik Ramesh is the only Indian during the peak of COVID-19 to have mentored, within just 12 weeks, several thousand developers across the globe, including Pan World Hackathon Day 2020, Code-19 by Silicon Valley-based Motwani Jadeja Foundation, European Union vs Virus Hackathon, Ministry of Human Resource Development Samadhan 2020. These events leveraged Industry 4.0 and Healthcare 4.0 frameworks to provide feasible solutions for COVID.

Above all and most importantly, Dr. Karthik would like to dedicate this recognition to Sri Sathya Sai Baba humbly, the Revered Founder Chancellor of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL), Puttaparthi, where he did his first MBA and his alma mater.

“At SSSIHL, which is the world’s only values-oriented free B-School, we have always been inspired by our Revered Founder Chancellor and selfless teachers who taught us values-based education with an emphasis on man management and service through Educare and Medicare for all without bias and for free. During my two years at SSSIHL and earlier 4 years of BE (Honors) Computer Sciences Engineering at SSN College of Engineering Chennai, I always was inspired to leverage my technology knowledge for the greater good”, he said.

Also, since his childhood, having been groomed as a Sri Sathya Sai Balvikas student, Dr. Karthik got inculcated in Human Values and participated in several free altruistic projects that have deep-rooted him in service to humanity.

Dr. Karthik said that he/his family have been inspired by the free Medical Treatment provided by the Super Speciality Hospitals at Puttaparthi and Whitefield, and he always wanted to put to use his Innovation expertise, in similar altruistic intentions, for the benefit of mankind especially when the world was battling a global pandemic. In his undergraduate course at Madras University, where he won the Chairman’s Best Outgoing Award in 2002, he reminisces about being inspired by his Revered Founder Chancellor, SSSIHL, to develop a DICOM Imaging solution for Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, Whitefield.

Inspired by his mother, Smt. Rajalakshmi Ramesh, a veteran school teacher since his childhood whom he holds as his greatest mentor, and his late father Shri P Ramesh, who initiated him into the world of programming at a very young age, Dr. Karthik and his team also was recognized by the IBM United Nations hosted Hackathon ‘CodetheCurve 2020’, as top of the ranks in Academic Technology solutions where his team developed a Telegram based solution to educate children in remote schools of rural areas. Dr. Karthik Ramesh is also one of the youngest to have completed NIIT’s flagship Diploma in Network Centred Computing in 1999 during his XII grade. He was noted to be keen to learn and adapt to changing technology landscape from his childhood.

Dr. Karthik Ramesh comes from an illustrious family of academicians and doctors; his great grandfather was the Founding Director of BITS Pilani under the personal guidance of Shri G.D. Birla. Prof V Lakshminarayanan (VLN), the first Director of BITS Pilani, was a legendary leader. Born in 1906, he came to Pilani in 1946, served the Institute in various capacities until 1970, and left for his heavenly abode in 1984. Prof. VLN was a great teacher, educationist, administrator, and philosopher, all modelled in one.

Dr. Karthik also dedicates this recognition to his paternal grandfather Dr. R. Pitchai, Harvard PhD and former UNESCO WHO scientist, an internationally known Environmental Engineering Professor who worked as a faculty in the Department of Civil Engineering CEG, Anna University and at IIT Madras. His late father, Shri P Ramesh, was one of the early generation Indian IT CXOs and he recalled the early days of his childhood when his father encouraged him to learn software.

Dr. Karthik Ramesh is an alumnus of several leading technology and business schools and always considers himself to be a lifelong learner, including some of the top-ranked IITs, IIMs and XLRI Jamshedpur. “Curiosity to outlearn myself and an undying passion for innovating keep me motivated to raise the bar constantly. More importantly, the knowledge that is not put to use for the benefit of humanity is of no use.”

Dr. Karthik Ramesh has worked as Head of Open Banking Open API and Innovation at Standard Chartered Bank GBS India, as Chief of Staff and Client Partner at Dun & Bradstreet Predictive Analytics Decision Services USA, and Head of Cloud and CRM at Bounteous India (Lister Technologies), Highmark Health Solutions Indian captive Thryve Digital as Head Data Management and Analytics, where he worked for Global CIOs, CTOs, COOs, CDOs and CEO/Chairman Office driving disruptive innovation.

He is an international speaker of repute at various global forums like IQPC and TiE Global. Dr Karthik Ramesh was recognized recently as Whitepage International Asia’s 100 Power Leaders in Technology 2022, Business Mint 50 under 50, and Global Icons Intrapreneur of the Year. He is also an elite member of Analytics India Magazine Leadership Council Member and was recently recognized as a 3AI Thought Leader Influencer.

