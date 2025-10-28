Dr. Karthik Ramesh Honored with Bharat Samman 2025 amidst Major Career Growth as Group Chief Growth Officer & CEO Middle East Tabhi

New Delhi [India], October 28: Dr. Prof. Karthik Ramesh, an eminent global CXO and transformation leader, and the Best Alumnus of IIM Nagpur (Executive Education 2022), has been awarded the prestigious Bharat Samman Award 2025 at the Global Excellence Forum in New Delhi. This high-profile recognition arrives as Dr. Ramesh concurrently embraces a pivotal new role as the Group Chief Growth Officer for Tabhi Group, USA, and CEO Middle East for its diverse portfolio of technology, travel, healthcare, logistics, and consulting companies.

Bharat Samman 2025: Acknowledging Excellence

Dr. Ramesh received the Bharat Samman Award 2025 for his contributions in the categories of Social Activism and Innovation, Research and Development. The ceremony, held at the Global Excellence Forum (GEF) 2025 in New Delhi, was graced by senior government bureaucrats, retired IPS, and IAS officers.

In accepting the award, Dr. Ramesh paid tribute to his mother, Smt. Rajalakshmi Ramesh, who instilled in him human values and an extensive academic background. He dedicated the honour to his numerous alma maters, which include the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, IIMs (Nagpur, Kozhikode, Bangalore, Rohtak), XLRI Jamshedpur, INSEAD France, ISB, and IISc Bangalore.

He specifically dedicated the award to his life inspiration, Sri Sathya Sai Baba, whose centenary birthday is being celebrated, where Dr. Ramesh secured his first MBA with distinction at SSSIHL. He also acknowledged his heritage, stating, “Both paternal and maternal grandfathers served the Indian Armed Forces and this is not just a recognition for me but a dedication to them—CR Shastri and Dr. Pushpavanam.”

Major Career Transition: Driving Global Growth for Tabhi Group

The award ceremony coincides with Dr. Ramesh's recent appointment as Group Chief Growth Officer for Tabhi Group, USA, and CEO Middle East.

Commenting on this professional development, Dr. Ramesh expressed his excitement: “I am incredibly excited to receive this recognition, as I also embark on a new professional journey with Tabhi as their Group Chief Growth Officer and CEO Middle East for the Group! I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our Global Founder & Group CEO, Mr. Prasad Gundumogula, for this incredible opportunity to continue to contribute back through travel and tourism, healthcare and social entrepreneurship aligned with Mr. Prasad's global vision to create impact at scale for a billion people.”

Dr. Prof. Karthik Ramesh: Profile in Excellence

Widely regarded as one of the most educated Indians globally, Dr. Ramesh holds multiple doctorates and advanced degrees from premier institutions. Prior to his role at Tabhi, he served a Royal UAE Family Member as the Chief Transformation and Innovation Officer (CTIO) of Univest Business Machines, a private family office-owned digital enterprise.

His international leadership experience spans across 25 countries with significant global corporations:

Infosys Technologies: Contributed to APAC, the fastest-growth business unit during the company's ascent to $1 Billion USD.

Dun & Bradstreet: Established their first on-site subsidiary for analytics.

Standard Chartered Bank (India, Malaysia, and China): Grew the bank's footprint across FinTech as their Innovation Head.

DAMAC Holdings Dubai: Served as Senior Director and trusted counsel of the Chairman.

He has also served on the International Board of Sustainability initiatives during his tenures at Dun and Bradstreet, EMIDS USA, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Academic Distinction & Global Impact

Dr. Ramesh is a serial alumnus of many executive and equivalent full-time alumni-granting degrees from institutions including BITS Pilani, IITs, IIMs, XLRI, ISB, IISc BLR, and INSEAD France.

He is the privileged great-grandson of Prof. V Lakshminarayanan (1947-1977), the Founding Director of BITS Pilani Rajasthan, appointed by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Shri GD Birla. Additionally, he is the nephew of former Harvard PhD and UNESCO scientist Dr. Ramachandra Pitchai, who set up environmental research centres at IIT Madras and Anna University.

Dr. Ramesh is deeply involved in global innovation and social impact:

Principal Board Member heading International Expansion and Innovation for the International Federation Inventors Association (IFIA) India, UAE, and Jordan.

President of International Startup Foundation Middle East.

Member of the United Nations GCNI Working Group in Healthcare; he has successfully trained over 10,000 doctors and surgeons in the ethical use of AI in Healthcare.

About the Global Excellence Forum (GEF) 2025

The GEF 2025, accredited to NITI Aayog and MSME, successfully hosted the Bharat Samman 2025 at Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi. The conference focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, Self-sufficiency, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Over 121 achievers from across India were honoured for their outstanding contributions.

The prestigious gathering was graced by numerous eminent dignitaries, including Shri Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behra (Member of Parliament), Shri Nyato Dukam (Minister of Trade & Commerce, Arunachal Pradesh), and Shri Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi, IPS (DGP, State Human Rights Commission, Kerala), among others.

