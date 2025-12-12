Dr Khizer Ahmed and Dr Namrata Sugandhi Announce National Initiative to Strengthen Women's Health Awareness

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12: Digital influencer and entrepreneur Dr Khizer Ahmed, through his company Quick Health Solutions, has partnered with Bengaluru-based gynaecologist Dr Namrata Sugandhi to launch a national initiative focused on improving women's health awareness across India. The collaboration aims to expand access to accurate, practical and timely medical information using a mix of digital communication and community outreach.

According to the organisers, the initiative responds to persistent gaps in preventive health literacy, early detection practices and general awareness around reproductive and hormonal health. They noted that a significant portion of women across the country continue to rely on inconsistent sources for health information, making structured education an important requirement. The program intends to reach individuals in both urban and rural regions through formats that are accessible and easy to understand.

Quick Health Solutions, owned by Dr Khizer Ahmed, will serve as the operational and communication arm of the initiative. The company works within the digital health awareness space and will support the rollout by developing content frameworks, outreach channels and scalable distribution models. The organisers stated that this structure will allow the campaign to maintain continuity and reach diverse demographic groups.

Dr Khizer Ahmed's role in the initiative focuses on communication strategy and digital engagement. Known for his presence across lifestyle, wellness and public-interest content, he is expected to use his platforms to extend the campaign's reach and simplify complex medical topics for the general audience. The team said his involvement will help ensure that credible health information is distributed through channels that already attract high engagement from women across different age groups.

The medical direction of the initiative is led by Dr Namrata Sugandhi, a practising gynaecologist with extensive experience in public health education. She has previously delivered numerous talks on menstrual hygiene, cervical screening, breast health, PCOD, adolescent wellbeing and pregnancy care. Her role involves ensuring the accuracy of all health-related content and guiding the selection of topics for various phases of the initiative.

The organisers explained that the first phase of the program will focus on preventive health and early detection. This includes digital modules explaining screening guidelines, common symptoms associated with reproductive and hormonal disorders, practical hygiene practices and basic information for adolescents. The aim is to make medical guidance more approachable and to encourage women to seek consultations without hesitation when they notice concerning symptoms.

Later phases will introduce interactive elements such as live sessions, expert conversations and extended awareness series. Quick Health Solutions will coordinate these formats to ensure consistent messaging and ease of access for viewers. The team also plans to explore partnerships with schools, colleges, NGOs and workplace wellness programs to strengthen on-ground engagement.

A central objective of the initiative is to counter misinformation. The organisers highlighted that online platforms often circulate unsupported health claims, which can influence decision-making and delay proper treatment. By combining professional medical guidance with a structured digital distribution network, the initiative aims to create clearer pathways for women seeking reliable information.

The campaign also intends to normalise discussions around topics that are frequently overlooked due to cultural hesitation, including reproductive changes, hormonal conditions and adolescent health issues. The organisers said the content will prioritise clarity and practicality, encouraging conversations within families and communities that support informed choices.

Although the initiative is primarily digital in its early stages, the organisers noted that offline components may be added. These may include awareness camps, community meetings and youth-focused programs conducted in collaboration with local organisations. The team said that a hybrid model will help the initiative maintain relevance in areas where digital access is limited.

Both leaders described the collaboration as a long-term effort aimed at building a more informed health landscape for women. They said the initiative is not designed as a short campaign but as an evolving platform that will adapt to emerging needs and feedback from participants. Quick Health Solutions will continue to provide the operational structure required for this continuity.

Further details regarding upcoming phases, expert participation and extended outreach activities will be shared as the initiative progresses. The organisers expressed confidence that the combined strengths of digital communication, medical expertise and structured content delivery will contribute meaningfully to women's health awareness across the country.

