Dr. K.K. Sethi and Dr. Kabir Sethi lead successful high-risk TAVI Procedure Using Advanced Myval Technology

New Delhi [India], November 24: In a remarkable medical achievement, Dr K.K. Sethi and Dr Kabir Sethi, leading cardiologists at the Delhi Heart & Lung Institute, successfully conducted a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) on a 60-year-old female patient with multiple coexisting cardiac conditions and considered unfit for open-heart surgery.

The patient had been diagnosed in 2004 with Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension, with an alarmingly high systolic pressure of 80-85 mmHg, a normal of less than 20, and a bicuspid aortic valve. In this congenital condition, the valve has two cusps instead of the usual three. Her aortic valve gradually developed critical narrowing over many years, producing angina and severe dizziness during exertion. A significantly dilated ascending aorta further complicated this. Because of this, she was considered a surgical reject due to prohibitive risk.

The procedure was performed utilising the Myval (Meril) Balloon Expandable Heart Valve through a minimal incision in the left thigh (as the usually adopted right thigh had calcified, diseased blood vessels), and a new valve was placed over the existing diseased valve. The patient was discharged just four days later in a stable and much-improved condition.

TAVI, also referred to as Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation, is a state-of-the-art, catheter-based intervention that replaces a narrowed aortic valve without open-heart surgery. It is beneficial in situations where conventional valve replacement cannot be envisaged, as in elderly patients or those with high-risk features.

Speaking about the successful outcome, Dr K. K. Sethi, Director, Delhi Heart & Lung Institute, said, "This was indeed one of the most challenging cases we have managed. The combination of severe pulmonary hypertension, a bicuspid valve, and a dilated aorta made surgery extremely high-risk. Using advanced TAVI technology, we could offer a life-saving alternative through a minimally invasive approach. It feels gratifying to see the patient recover so well, truly a Diwali gift of life."

Dr Kabir Sethi further emphasised that the success of this case opens new possibilities for complex cardiac patients unsuitable for traditional open-heart procedures. The non-metallic valve design in this case does not require long-term blood thinners, thereby reducing the risk of bleeding in elderly patients considerably.

This achievement highlights the leadership of Dr K. K. Sethi, Dr Kabir Sethi, and their team in advanced cardiac care and innovation, offering world-class technologies for the treatment of complex and high-risk cardiac conditions.

