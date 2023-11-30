Dr. Kusum Lunia unveils her award-winning novels "Shakahaar: Shresth Aahar" and "Secrets of Health the Vegetarian"

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 30: Through "Shakahaar: Shresth Aahar" (Vegetarianism: Best Diet) book, Dr. Kusum Lunia makes a compelling case for the benefits of adopting a vegetarian lifestyle. Drawing upon extensive research and personal experience, Lunia highlights the numerous health advantages of consuming a plant-based diet. She emphasizes how vegetarianism can lower the risk of chronic diseases, promote weight loss, and improve overall well-being. Lunia also discusses the ethical and environmental aspects of vegetarianism, highlighting its positive impact on animal welfare and the planet. With a persuasive tone and persuasive arguments, Lunia successfully establishes vegetarianism as a holistic and sustainable approach to nourishment.

Dr. Kusum Lunia is a graduate in Hindi and English literature and a master's degree (M.A.) in Jain philosophy and comparative religious philosophy and have obtained the degree of PhD after passing the National Eligibility Test (NET) of the University Grants Commission.

Dr. Kusum Lunia is currently a member of the Joint Hindi Advisory Committee, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India.

Dr. Kusum Lunia has been interested in literary activities since childhood. Through her pen, she has tried to beautify the human society by creating good literature through perfect harmony of words and meaning, so that unity with the entire world can be experienced. The discussion of harmony and permanent peace was prominently presented through literature, so that a happy world could be given to the coming generations. Due to her active association with various organizations, she has been continuously striving to achieve the sacred objective of spreading human values and progress of the society through her writing and oratory skills.

Dr. Lunia has written many useful books in the genres of novel, drama etc., in which she presented the extensive use of Anuvrat philosophy based on moral and character values as an accurate solution to contemporary problems. She did concrete work on the ground towards building a non-violent society and a strong nation by inspiring the readers to practice self-restraint without any national, caste or gender discrimination.

The award-winning book "Shakahaar: Shresth Aahar (Vegetarianism: Best Diet)" and "Secrets of Health the Vegetarian" written by Dr. Kusum Lunia, underlining the importance of vegetarianism in literature, the novel "Shikhar Tak Chalo" presenting the solution to the serious problem of Naxalism, the self-study book "Samata Ki Sugandh" and "Divya Jyoti" etc. are included. The play "Yugdrishta", a book presenting the life philosophy of the great social reformer Acharya Tulsi, was broadcast in 120 countries. "Uchi Udaan" was honored with Indraprastha Sahitya Bharti. This play based on girl protection was staged by many theater groups.

Dr. Kusum Lunia has been continuously associated with writing and editing for the last 26 years. The books written by Dr. Lunia has been published by reputed publishers like Prabhat Prakashan. Millions of people listen to these books and thousands of people enrich their lives by reading them. Also curious researchers use these books in their research.

She achieved many achievements in literary, social and spiritual fields. Anuvrat has done concrete work on the ground by joining special positions in Vishwa Bharti and many other organizations. She successfully organized "Bharat Bharati Bhasha Mahotsav-2022" on International Mother Language Day with the Ministry of Earth Sciences of the Government of India along with all the scientific ministries and departments and "Unnayan-2022" with the scientists of Chennai.

By being continuously involved in organizing National Anuvrat litterateur and poet conferences, seminars, workshops etc., she inspired many writers and poets to create positive works. In this way, through her writings, Dr. Kusum has conveyed the values of positivity, Indianness and patriotism to hundreds of writers, thousands of readers and lakhs of listeners in an interesting manner.

The aim of Dr. Kusum Lunia's literature is humanity which makes high thoughts and best life values easily understandable in simple language. It has the main quality of transmission due to which its literature has the ability to change the era. In the novel "Shikhar Tak Chalo", the problem of Naxalism has been studied from every aspect and the exact solution has been presented. It has been read, heard and appreciated by three lakh people in the form of audio book. Many students have done research on this. The grand staging of the book "Yugdrishta", which attacks social stereotypes and suggests the path of Anuvrata philosophy, was greatly appreciated in the country and abroad. Many dramas were also staged on the book "Uchi Udaan", which prominently presents women empowerment and girl foeticide. The noteworthy fact is that during its climax, the audience stood up with teary eyes and took a pledge not to commit, not to allow, or to approve female foeticide.

Vegetarianism got widespread due to the books "Shakahaar: Shresth Aahar" (Vegetarianism: Best Diet) and "Secrets of Health the Vegetarian Way". The message of restraint and equality was spread through the books "Divya Jyoti" and "Scent of Samata". The art of living life has been presented in the research book "Jain Jiwan Shaily". His contemporary articles published in various newspapers and magazines reflect high thinking, the spirit of freedom, the essence of beauty, the spirit of creation and the light of the truths of life, which is paving the way for social refinement by creating agitation and restlessness among the readers.

Dr. Lunia used literature as a medium to improve the basic structure of the society. Created diverse literature. Accumulated the treasure of knowledge through stories, poems, plays, articles etc. Her literature tells the story of man's strength and weakness, victory and defeat, laughter and tears and life and death. Her works save the human society from diseases, sorrows, poverty, ignorance and extreme expectations and infuse self-confidence in it. His literature contains high thinking, sense of freedom, essence of beauty, spirit of creation and light of truths of life which creates excitement and restlessness in the readers and listeners.

Dr. Kusum Lunia, who is striving for the betterment of society with eternal human values through literature and education, is playing an important role in various organizations by joining them. Member of the Joint Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, Organization Secretary of Anuvrat Vishwa Bharti, National Convener of Anuvrat Udbodhan Week 2023, 22, National Convener of Anuvrat Foundation Day 2023, 22, 21, Coordinator of the Intellectual Cell of Akhil Bhartiya Anuvrat Nyas. advisor History Compilation Committee of East Delhi, Former advisor of Terapanth Professional Forum and coordinator of Jain Vishwa Bharti University, Associate member of Film Writers Association, life member of Indraprastha Sahitya Bharti and Delhi Hindi Sahitya Sammelan.

Joining literary, social, educational and religious organizations has played an important role in shaping the emotional, social, moral and character well-being of students and common people.

She has successfully organized many Anuvrat literary writers and poets' conferences to confirm the morality among literary creators. Her writing, which is responsible towards the entire humanity, has not only attacked the problems but also destroyed them. Dr. Lunia, who has been serving at the feet of Mother Saraswati for years, has done social welfare by creating good literature.

Dr. Kusum Lunia believes that "Life is not only to be lived for oneself; but also to be lived for others."

