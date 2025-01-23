Dr Kusum Lunia's audio book Shikhar Tak Chalo trended on Kuku FM, 3.5 lakh listeners

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: Based on the theme of Naxalism, Shikhar Tak Chalo (Let's Climb to the Peak) is an invitation to dream big and climb the mountain of success despite obstacles. With its path of flying high and letting human achievements take us to greatness, The book 'Shikhar Tak Chalo' encourages readers to rise above mediocrity and reach their highest potential and the book has been trending on Kuku FM with 3.5 lakh listeners. On this occasion, writer Kusum Lunia expressed her heartfelt feelings with gratitude and inspired everyone to reach new heights and embrace meaningful change.

About the Book - Shikhar Tak Chalo

'Shikhar Tak Chalo Shikhar Tak Chalo' is a novel that focuses on human values such as positive thinking, non-violence, sacrifice, detachment, and patriotism without violating decorum. The protagonist, Shiva, experiences various worlds and experiences from Mahavir to Naxalites, as well as politics, journalism, and social service. The Anuvrat movement is cleverly presented in Shiva's character, making it a living document of Anuvrat. The novel is not only an example of idealistic realism but also an inspiration for the young generation. It offers a sense of direction and guidance, making it a valuable read for readers of all ages. The novel's depiction of politics, journalism, and social service is captivating and engaging, making it a valuable read for readers.

Awards and Achievements

Dr. Kusum Lunia has been awarded numerous prestigious accolades for her contributions to literature and social welfare including the Anuvrat Author Award, Laadali Samman, and Rastra Bhasha Gaurav Samman, recognizing her literary genius and commitment to societal impact.

About Dr Kusum Lunia

Kusum Lunia is a renowned author known for her informative and engaging writing. She has worked with social organisations and grassroots NGOs for over 30 years to uplift underprivileged communities. Lunia conducts seminars and workshops for orphaned girls, Dalit youth, disabled adolescents, and poor children, providing them with knowledge and opportunities to break out of poverty. Her writings, characterized by empathy and advocacy for social justice, non-violence, and harmony, inspire young readers to dream big and work towards a better world.

