Dr Latha Rajendran, the foster daughter of Dr MGR, donated Rs 10 Lakhs for 'Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund'

Dr Latha Rajendran, the foster daughter of former CM of Tamil Nadu, Dr M.G. Ramachandran, handed over Rs 10 lakhs to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund,' at the inaugural ceremony of Janaki Ramachandran's Centenary Celebrations.

The Centenary celebration of Mrs. Janaki Ramachandran, the first women Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was held at Dr MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, Chennai recently. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. K. Stalin was the chief guest for its inaugural ceremony.

The other dignitaries who were present at the event include, K. Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, Ma. Subramanian, Hon'ble Minister for Health, Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP, South Chennai, T. Velu, MLA, Mylapore Constituency and Dr Kumar Rajendran, Chairman, Dr MGR-Janaki college of Arts and Science for women.

Dr Latha Rajendran, the Correspondent of and Higher Secondary School for the Speech and Hearing Impaired and Secretary of Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women in Adyar, Chennai, is a Kalaimamani awardee, who has also received TN State Government award for being the State's best social worker for the differently abled.

