Dr. Manraj Kaur Gill Speaks on Holistic Mental Health at PCTE Group of Colleges

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 10: The PCTE Group of Colleges in Ludhiana hosted an insightful and interactive session on Holistic Mental Health on August 12, 2024. Dr. Manraj Gill, a distinguished professor in the Department of Radio-diagnosis at Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) and the founder of MANNSE FOUNDATIONS, was invited to share her insights as an esteemed speaker at the event. The 90-minute session captivated the attention of around 400 students, offering them valuable perspectives on mental health, personal struggles, and the importance of fostering a supportive community.

The session, which combined both theoretical knowledge and practical activities, emphasized the daily challenges faced by students in their academic and personal lives. Dr. Gill addressed critical topics such as career pressure, peer relationships, and self-worth, resonating deeply with the audience. She noted that many students are often overwhelmed by expectationsbe it academic performance, career decisions, or social pressuresleading to stress and anxiety. Her empathetic approach and practical advice provided the students with tools to navigate these challenges more effectively.

Dr. Gill's session was not merely a lecture but an engaging, hands-on experience. She encouraged students to participate in several interactive games designed to promote self-reflection, teamwork, and peer support. These activities highlighted the importance of balancing academics with personal well-being, underscoring the fact that mental health is an integral part of overall success.

A key takeaway from the session was the emphasis on developing healthy coping mechanisms. Dr. Gill shared her views on how critical it is for young people to have access to resources, guidance, and open conversations about mental health. She stressed that mental health challenges, such as depression and anxiety, are often overlooked in our society due to the stigma surrounding them. However, acknowledging these issues is the first step toward addressing them.

During the session, Dr. Gill explored the concept of holistic mental health, explaining that it goes beyond just managing stress or emotions. It involves nurturing the mind, body, and spirit to achieve a state of balance and well-being. Dr. Gill encouraged students to take a proactive approach by incorporating mindfulness practices, regular physical activity, and time for hobbies or social connections into their daily routines.

One of the highlights of the session was the open floor discussion, where students had the opportunity to share their own experiences and struggles. Many spoke about the pressures they face in meeting expectations from family, peers, and society, which often leads to stress and burnout. Dr. Gill responded with warmth and understanding, reminding students that they are not alone in their struggles and that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

She also discussed the importance of community support, urging students to reach out to their friends, mentors, or counselors when they feel overwhelmed. "Mental health is not something that you should face in isolation," she said. "By speaking up, you are not only helping yourself but also creating a more open environment for others to do the same."

Dr. Gill also touched on the role of technology and social media in shaping modern mental health issues. She highlighted the double-edged nature of these platforms, noting that while they offer connection and entertainment, they can also contribute to feelings of inadequacy or social comparison. She advised students to use social media mindfully, taking regular breaks when necessary, and focusing on real-life relationships and personal growth.

As the session concluded, students lined up to speak with Dr. Gill personally, expressing gratitude for her insights and openness. Many felt reassured by her words and motivated to take action on their mental health. "It was amazing to hear from someone who truly understands what we are going through," said one student, adding that Dr. Gill's down-to-earth approach made her feel more comfortable about seeking help when needed.

In addition to her work at AIMSR, Dr. Gill's passion for mental health is evident in her leadership of MANNSE FOUNDATIONS, an NGO dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and providing accessible resources to people of all age groups. Through her foundation, she has already reached over 30,000 students and trained more than 250 corporate houses on the importance of mental well-being. Her current initiative involves launching a mental health helpline, providing a confidential platform for individuals to seek guidance and support.

Dr. Gill's ongoing efforts to destigmatize mental health and provide practical solutions have made her a respected figure in the medical, academic, and social sectors. Her work with students, in particular, continues to make a lasting impact, inspiring the next generation to prioritize their mental health and well-being.

