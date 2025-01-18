Dr. Medha Pethe's "Glaminate" for designer smile

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Giving a good news in the new year, Dr. Medha Pethe has launched a new product for teeth. Designer Glaminate for designer smile. She says that its concept is that when festivals have many colors like Holi, Diwali, Navratri, then why keep the teeth only white. She says that when you colour your hair, apply nail polish, wear designer jewellery, then why can't your teeth be made designer? After a lot of thinking, I have prepared designer Glaminate. You can add colour, tooth jewellery, stars to it. You can apply designer laminates on your teeth that look good on your clothes. These will be customised. These will be applied on the teeth without any pain and will not harm the teeth. The colour will not get spoilt even by brushing or eating food. In wedding functions, haldi mehndi functions, Glaminate will be applied according to your clothes so that you can impress people. This is not only for girls but boys can also get cricket or football logo type designs on their teeth. So this will be a win win situation for you.

Dr. Medha Pethe is known and recognized as a reputed implantologist and a versatile cosmetic dentist in India, due to her expertise of more than two decades of experience and countless satisfied patients. She did navigation implant dentistry first time in India. She did all on six concepts with navigation which was first time in world. She did two world record surgeries with navigation technique. She is an expert dentist and has been treating patients better using new techniques in this field. She established her dental practice in the year 2001 in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The name of her clinic is Pethe's Dental Care (Cosmetics, Lasers, Implants).

Dr. Medha Pethe said that generally people go to the dentist when they have toothache or cavity, but by getting this glamanite done patient will start visiting the dentist in routine for maintaining the oral health and simultaneously get their teeth beautification done. I want people of all ages to look good with a colourful and have glamorous smile." Dr Pethe's invention is being widely talked about and have started creating buzz in youth.

As it makes the teeth look stylish and attractive and makes you stand out in the party or any occassion.

After graduating from the prestigious Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai, she completed her postgraduate studies in cosmetic dentistry from New York University (NYU, USA). To enhance her knowledge on oral implants, she successfully became a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Her cosmetic dentistry practice is also well established. Today her knowledge, experience, modern software and dental equipment at the centre, along with a team of smart, qualified and competent colleagues assisting her, have earned Dr. Medha Pethe the status of being one of the top exponents of the challenging art of smile makeover in India. She is also a faculty of digital smile design all over India.

Dr. Medha Pethe has also been awarded the very prestigious Famdent Excellence Implant Dentistry Award in 2016 which is considered as the Oscars award in dentistry, Dr. Medha Pethe was awarded as a Specialist Implantologist in 2019. Also received Prestigious Diva Award in Densitry for Implantology in 2017 & 2019.

Being a renowned cosmetic dentist she has delivered lectures in Cosmoderma Skin Conference which is national level. Being an award-winning and world-record implantologist, she has delivered lectures at many national-level dental conferences. And now by launching this new and unique product, she has brought a revolution in the field of dentistry which is being talked about everywhere. Also, she is judging and grooming the Shravan Queen prestigious beauty pageant of Maharashtra Times for Miss Beautiful Smile for last 8 years.

