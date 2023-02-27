Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla and his hospital won India's Top Neurosurgeon of the Year and Best Neurology and Neurosurgery Hospital award

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla, a preeminent neurosurgeon in India and a driving force behind the Guntur-based medical organization, Dr Rao's Hospital, was recently named India's Top Neurosurgeon of the Year by the esteemed market research firm, 9ine Planets Research, and Media. This honor acknowledges Dr Rao's unwavering dedication to advancing the field of neurology and neurosurgery through his exceptional expertise and unwavering commitment to patient care. With over twenty years of experience, Dr Patibandla is widely respected in the medical community for his successful surgeries and treatments for patients afflicted with neurological disorders.

Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP, the parent organization of Dr. Rao's Hospital, was also bestowed with the Best Neurology and Neurosurgery Hospital in India award by 9ine Planets Research and Media. This recognition is a testament to the hospital's cutting-edge infrastructure, patient-focused approach, and exceptional medical care provided by its team of highly skilled physicians and healthcare professionals.

Elated by the recognition conferred to him and the hospital, Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla, the Founder of Dr Rao's Hospital, said, "Recognitions such as these invigorate our commitment to offer the best possible treatment to our patients and stride further to touch more and more lives. I personally, along with fellow members of Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP, have dedicated our lives to sharing a healing touch with the people. We understand that given the limited presence of quality neurological treatment options across the country, by operating an organization such as ours we have shouldered a massive undertaking, a solemn responsibility, and towards fulfilling this responsibility, we spare no effort."

Similarly, attesting to his relentless work in the field of neurosurgery, Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla has to his credit many other recognitions, including the prestigious Brain LAB Neurosurgery Award by the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, USA, and the recent "India's most trusted and admired neurosurgeon of the year 2022" by Pharma leaders. Further, it is worth noting that under the expert guidance of the founder, Dr Mohana, who is one of the few medical practitioners to hone all the subspecialties in the Neurosciences via rigorous training in the USA, Dr Rao's Hospital, has grown to be the most sought-after treatment option for those in need of neurology-related medical.

Pioneering the arena of neurology treatment in the country, Dr Rao's Hospital provides a holistic array of medical services, ranging from advanced neurology, neurosurgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery, Endoscopic and microscopic keyhole surgeries for both brain and spine, to Brain port minimally invasive Neuro-oncology with Radiosurgery, Interventional Neuroradiology for all the neurological diseases, neuropsychology, and Neuro-rehabilitation services to patients of all ages.

Moreover, striving to offer first-rate medical attention, the hospital houses an outpatient wing, an inpatient wing, a daycare unit, and dedicated 20 bedded Neuro ICUs equipped with only US FDA-approved equipment. Additionally, interventional neuroradiology suites with a hybrid operation theatre and a world-class 24-hour emergency division can deal with neurological and neurosurgery emergencies, including complex neurotrauma and hyperacute management of stroke with mechanical thrombectomy (clot removal).

Further, validating the dedication of Dr Rao's Hospital to offer the best possible treatment, it is worth mentioning that the organization was the first in South India to be equipped with Stealth 8 Neuronavigation System, intraoperative Xper dual CT, and intraoperative neuromonitoring for accuracy and precision in neurosurgical treatment.

Dr Rao's unwavering commitment to advancing the field of neurology and neurosurgery has made a significant contribution to the medical fraternity in India. In addition, his pioneering work and dedication to patient care have earned him numerous accolades.

Outlining the way forward for the hospital, Dr. Rao said, " With awards such as these, our responsibility to deliver the best line of treatment increases by manifolds. Going forward we will try to not only uphold the current standards of excellence but rather surpass them by implementing the most cutting-edge neurological solutions."

