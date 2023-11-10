Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Receives “The Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India” Award in a row

The best Neurosurgeon and the best Spine Surgeon in India – Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

New Delhi, India November 9, 2023 –Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, affectionately known as Dr. Rao, added another prestigious accolade to his illustrious career when he was conferred with “The Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India” award during the Global Brand of the Year awards ceremony, held at the Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels in Dwaraka, New Delhi, on October 28, 2023. The esteemed award was presented by the chief guest, Amrita Rao, and is a testament to Dr. Rao’s outstanding contributions to the field of neurosurgery and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of patients.

The Global Brand of the Year awards recognizes excellence in various domains, including healthcare, real estate, education, business, and entrepreneurship. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s dedication to healthcare, particularly in the specialized field of neurosurgery, was acknowledged as a significant contribution to the betterment of the healthcare industry in India.

Dr. Rao’s Hospital, founded by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, has long been regarded as one of the premier institutions for neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery in India. His journey to becoming a renowned neurosurgeon has been marked by relentless pursuit of excellence, advanced medical training, and a commitment to delivering patient-centric care.

Profile of Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla:

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla embarked on his journey into the world of medicine with a profound desire to make a difference in the lives of those suffering from neurological disorders. His educational foundation includes an MBBS from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, in 2002, followed by specialization in Neurosurgery from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, in 2013. Dr. Rao’s thirst for knowledge and commitment to excellence led him to pursue further training through multiple fellowships, including Minimally Invasive Skull Base Surgery, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Neuro-oncology, and Endovascular and Cerebrovascular surgery in various renowned institutions in the USA.

Dr. Rao’s Hospital, located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is the manifestation of his vision to provide top-tier neurological care and make it accessible to all, even in a third-tier city. The hospital boasts state-of-the-art technology and is celebrated for its world-class facilities.

In addition to his outstanding work in the field of neurosurgery, Dr. Rao’s dedication extends to social service. He is deeply committed to making healthcare accessible to underserved communities, particularly in rural India. His efforts include organizing medical camps, health awareness campaigns, and free medical consultations, which have brought hope and healing to countless lives.

Receiving “The Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India” award is a testament to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s relentless pursuit of excellence, dedication to patient-centric care, and transformative contributions to the field of neurosurgery. It is an honor that recognizes his unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare to the public.

