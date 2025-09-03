Dr. Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics Brings Cutting-Edge Global Aesthetic Technologies to India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Dr. Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics proudly announces the launch of its latest and most advanced aesthetic innovations, being introduced in India for the very first time. The grand event was held on September 1, 2025, Saket, New Delhi. The launch was graced by esteemed delegates from France and Italy.

This landmark event brings together globally acclaimed technologies designed to redefine skin, hair, and body treatments:

* iPRF (Injectable Platelet Rich Fibrin): An advanced autologous blood-derived treatment by Arthrex, offering natural rejuvenation for skin and hair without additives. It addresses concerns like under-eye bags, fine wrinkles, acne scars, and hair loss.

* LinScan: A USFDA-approved painless and effective hair reduction system suitable for all hair types, developed with cutting-edge wireless technology.

* DEKA (TOP FMS Technology): Featuring the Schwarzy device for effortless muscle strengthening, fat reduction, and improved body contour through neuromuscular stimulation.

* Onda Pro: A breakthrough non-invasive contouring system using DEKA's Precision-GigaWave (PGW) technology for fat reduction, cellulite treatment, and skin tightening.

* LifeViz Pro: An AI-enabled 3D photography solution by QuantifiCare for advanced treatment planning, before-after comparisons, and improved patient engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Monisha Kapoor, Founder of Dr. Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics, said:

"Our mission has always been to bring the best of global aesthetic medicine to India. With these groundbreaking innovations, we are not only setting new standards in non-invasive treatments but also empowering patients with safer, more effective, and scientifically advanced options for rejuvenation and transformation."

Until now, people suffering from obesity had to undergo surgery to reduce their weight, known as bariatric surgery. However, now a new technique has been introduced that allows people to reduce obesity without surgery. This new method is called the Microwave Technique.

In this technique, therapy is given to the obese area of the body using a machine that works with microwave technology. To reduce obesity, a total of six sessions of this therapy are required. The therapy melts and eliminates all layers of fat in the targeted area. This technology has been brought to India from Italy.

Dr. Kapoor is a Burns and Plastic Surgeon who has introduced this technology in India, explained that until now, people only had the option of surgery to remove excess fat or obesity, which often became a big problem. But now, with this technique, people can get rid of excess fat without surgery or invasive procedures.

She further explained that the microwave technique works in a way similar to how food heats up inside a bowl in a microwave oven. The food inside the bowl gets hot, but the outer bowl does not. In the same way, this therapy specifically targets the fat layer in the body, melts it, and eliminates it without affecting surrounding tissues.

Any part of the body with excess fat can be treated with this technology. Each session lasts 30 minutes, and there is a gap of one month between each of the six sessions. The treatment does not require any medicines and has no side effects.

This technology has so far been used only in Italy and nowhere else, and it has shown very good results there. At present, treatments using this technology have been started at Dr. Monisha Kapoor Aesthetics in Delhi at starting cost ₹50,000 per session.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor