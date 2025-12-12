Dr. Morepen Pharmacy Brings Quality & Affordable Medicines closer to Every Indian Home

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 12: In a move that marks one of the most strategic expansions in its 25-year consumer-health journey, Dr Morepen is strengthening its presence in India's fast-evolving pharmacy market through the growing footprint of Dr Morepen Pharmacy a tech-enabled retail and digital pharmacy platform designed to make reliable, affordable healthcare more accessible for every Indian household.

While India's pharmacy landscape remains nearly 85% unorganised, consumer expectations are rapidly shifting. People today want trusted brands, transparent pricing, easy access to quality medicines, and dependable delivery. Dr Morepen Pharmacy responds to these needs with a clear and timely promise: quality generics, honest savings, and doorstep service backed by a legacy of trust that millions of families already rely on.

"Dr Morepen Pharmacy is built on a simple belief quality healthcare should be accessible, affordable, and trustworthy for every Indian. With this venture, we are combining Dr Morepen's legacy with a modern, digital-first experience that puts consumers at the centre. Our focus is on quality generics, smart savings, and reliable delivery that truly makes health easier and more convenient for every household."

Varun Suri, CEO, Consumer Division, Dr Morepen

Indian households spend nearly half of their healthcare budgets on medicines an expense that can be significantly lowered with high-quality generics. Yet barriers around trust, inconsistent quality, and limited access have prevented many from benefiting. Dr Morepen Pharmacy is built to break these barriers by offering pharma-grade generics, scientifically validated OTC essentials, and genuine prescription medicines all available through the Dr Morepen Pharmacy App and website, with delivery across India.

Whether it is a chronic therapy refill, a last-minute prescription, or daily wellness essentials, the platform is designed to give consumers a smooth, dependable, and transparent experience. Every product is curated through stringent quality checks, reflecting the same discipline that has defined Dr Morepen's leadership in diagnostics and wellness for decades.

Through its mobile app and website, Dr Morepen Pharmacy brings the convenience of a modern, intuitive pharmacy experience directly into consumers' hands. Customers can easily:

* Upload and verify prescriptions

* Explore genuine medicines and high-quality generics

* Access Dr Morepen's trusted OTC range

* Receive nationwide doorstep delivery

* Benefit from personalised support and smart savings on essential therapies

Rather than being just another digital storefront, Dr Morepen Pharmacy is designed as a consumer-first healthcare partner where affordability never compromises authenticity, and convenience never dilutes care.

India has one of the world's highest out-of-pocket health spends, making pharmacy affordability a national priority. Generic medicines can reduce treatment costs dramatically, but consumers increasingly seek trusted brands to guide their choices. Meanwhile, digital-pharmacy adoption has surged across Tier 2-5 towns, signalling a clear demand for structured, reliable pharmacy access.

By expanding into this category, Dr Morepen becomes one of the few established consumer-health brands delivering a full-stack experience spanning diagnostics, OTC wellness, and now, pharmacy access. This positions the company to play a pivotal role in shaping how India experiences healthcare: simpler, more trustworthy, and more affordable.

Dr Morepen Pharmacy extends the brand's long-standing philosophy of "Health in Your Hands" into a new era of consumer empowerment. With its combination of digital convenience, quality-driven product selections, and nationwide delivery, the venture is poised to influence how millions of Indians access everyday healthcare not just today, but for the future.

About Dr. Morepen

Dr. Morepen, part of the Morepen Group, has a 25-year legacy of putting "Health in Your Hands" by making quality healthcare both affordable and accessible. With iconic brands such as Burnol and Lemolate, and leadership in diagnostics with over 15 million glucometers installed and 414 million strips sold, Dr. Morepen has become a trusted name in Indian households. Today, it is enhancing consumer reach through its Dr. Morepen Pharmacy network and mobile app, offering thousands of products, affordable generics, and chronic therapies backed by quality standards and consumer trust.

For more details, visit https://www.drmorepenpharmacy.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and projections. Actual results may differ materially due to market, regulatory, or operational factors.

