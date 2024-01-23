Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom Honoured with Vaagdhara Samman 2024 from Governor Ramesh Bais

Vagdhara Samman Samaroh 2024, organized by Vagdhara Sansthan at Mukti Auditorium, Andheri West, Mumbai on January 18th, was a distinguished event. The esteemed chief guest was Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, and the chief organizer was Vagdhara President Dr. Vageesh Saraswat. During the felicitation ceremony, notable individuals were honored through speeches. Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom, a renowned industrialist and philanthropist of Mumbai, and Managing Director of Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt. Ltd., was presented with the Vagdhara Samman 2024 by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais for his remarkable contributions to social service. The award was personally handed over.

Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom, also the secretary of Anjuman-e-Najmi Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat in Kandivali, Mumbai, actively engages in social work through his Anjuman. During the challenging times of the pandemic, Dr. Gom’s organization played a significant role in aiding people on a large scale by providing food and beverages through community kitchens. Additionally, he has been instrumental in guiding and supporting organizations in the fields of education and medicine. Recognizing his outstanding social work, Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom has received numerous honors, including the “Gau Bharat Bharati” award from former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He has also been honored with the Vaagdhara Samman by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and by West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Anand Bose at Raj Bhavan. Various other social organizations have also acknowledged his contributions.

Dr. Mustafa Gom, a well-known social worker, serves as the Managing Director of Gom’s company, Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt. Ltd., specializing in the restoration of old buildings. He has been recognized with a citation by the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management Studies. Additionally, Dr. Gom contributes to the World Human Rights Protection Commission, serving the country in various capacities. Among the other distinguished recipients of the Vagdhara Samman 2024 were actress Seema Biswas from cinema, journalist Parag Chhapekar, Nandlal Pathak for literature, journalist-editor Narendra Kothekar, and artists Rajesh Badal and Ritu Verma from Chhattisgarh. The award ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the selection committee of Vagdhara Samman 2024, Jayant Deshmukh, Executive Chairman Durgeshwari Singh ‘Mehak,’ Bhargav Tiwari, and other dignitaries.