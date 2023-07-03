Dr. Naaz Fatima (Ummul Khair Fatma) Receives Honorary Doctorate from World Human Rights Commission

New Delhi (India), June 19: On June 4, 2023, Dr. Naaz Fatima, also known as Ummul Khair Fatma, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the prestigious World Human Rights Commission. This recognition serves as a testament to her relentless dedication and extraordinary contributions to society. Dr. Fatima’s remarkable achievements include the establishment of the Naaz Blood Bank and Component Center in Kareli, which has provided critical support to those in need. Her selfless work has garnered admiration from various prominent figures and has earned her several notable awards and accolades.

Dr. Naaz Fatima’s commitment to serving humanity led to the establishment of the Naaz Blood Bank and Component Center in Kareli. This noble initiative has played a crucial role in saving countless lives by ensuring a steady supply of blood and its components. The centre serves as a beacon of hope, offering assistance to patients in need of blood transfusions, particularly during emergencies and medical procedures. Under Dr. Fatima’s guidance, the Naaz Blood Bank has become a symbol of compassion and resilience, making a significant impact on the local community.

Dr. Naaz Fatima’s exemplary efforts have not gone unnoticed. In addition to the honorary doctorate from the World Human Rights Commission, she has been honoured with numerous awards for her remarkable achievements and philanthropic activities.

One of the notable awards she received is the “Prime Time Global Icon Award 2023,” presented by renowned cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. This recognition highlights Dr. Fatima’s outstanding contributions to society and her significant impact on the lives of others. Furthermore, the esteemed actor and humanitarian, Sonu Sood, presented Dr. Fatima with the “Global Fame Award 2023.” This award acknowledges her tireless philanthropic work and her ability to inspire others through her selfless actions.

In addition to these accolades, Dr. Fatima Naaz was honoured with the “Bhartiya Seva Ratna Award 2023” for her role as an exceptional individual and social leader. This award recognizes her as an influential figure who has dedicated her life to the betterment of society.

Dr. Naaz Fatima, an esteemed figure in the medical field, took the spotlight during the World Blood Donation Day awareness rally. As a renowned doctor and advocate for blood donation, she emphasised the crucial nature of this life-saving act, dispelling misconceptions and inspiring individuals to contribute. Driven by her leadership and expertise, she not only educates the public about the importance of blood donation but also leads by example, donating blood herself and setting a precedent for others to follow. Dr. Fatima’s unwavering dedication and passion for promoting blood donation played a pivotal role in the rally’s success, effectively raising awareness about the profound impact that a single act of blood donation can have on saving lives.

Dr. Naaz Fatima (Ummul Khair Fatma) is an extraordinary individual who has dedicated her life to serving humanity. Her invaluable contributions to society, including the establishment of the Naaz Blood Bank and Component Center, have saved numerous lives and provided hope to those in need. Her efforts have been recognized and celebrated through prestigious awards such as the honorary doctorate from the World Human Rights Commission, the Prime Time Global Icon Award, the Global Fame Award, and the Bhartiya Seva Ratna Award. Dr. Fatima’s inspiring work serves as a reminder of the power of compassion and the positive impact one person can have on the world

