Dr. Nagireddi Nageswara Rao Joins CARE Hospitals, Pioneering Advanced Cardiothoracic Surgery at CARE Banjara Hills

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30: CARE Hospitals is proud to welcome Dr. Nagireddi Nageswara Rao, a distinguished Clinical Director & Senior Consultant - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) & Heart Transplantation, to its flagship unit at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

With a stellar career spanning decades in cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Nageswara Rao is widely respected for his clinical expertise in adult cardiac surgery, minimally invasive procedures, heart transplantation, and the use of ventricular assist devices. His leadership will further strengthen CARE's mission to deliver world-class cardiac care and consolidate its position as a premier destination for advanced heart surgeries and transplants.

Dr. Rao brings to CARE Hospitals extensive experience in complex coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), valvular surgeries, thoracic procedures, and cutting-edge MICS techniques. He is also credited with performing the first LVAD (HeartMate III) procedure in the Telugu states, marking a major milestone in the region. His proven track record in high-risk surgeries and transplant success rates places him among the top cardiac surgeons in India.

At CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Dr. Rao will lead the development of a Center of Excellence in Cardiothoracic Surgery, integrating next-generation technology, evidence-based protocols, and a multidisciplinary heart team approach to deliver superior clinical outcomes.

Expressing his vision, Dr. Nageswara Rao said, "CARE Hospitals has always been at the forefront of advanced medical care. I am excited to join this exceptional team and contribute to building a state-of-the-art heart center that focuses on precision, innovation, and compassion for every patient."

Welcoming Dr. Rao, Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, stated, "Dr. Nageswara Rao's joining marks a significant step in expanding our cardiac services. His vast experience and leadership will be instrumental in elevating CARE Banjara Hills into a center of excellence for cardiac surgery and transplant care in India."

With Dr. Rao's induction, CARE Hospitals aims to set new benchmarks in minimally invasive cardiac surgery, transplants, ventricular assist device implantation and complex cardiothoracic interventions, reinforcing its commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centric care.

For consultations with Dr. Nagireddi Nageswara Rao, appointments can be scheduled at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

About CARE Banjara Hospital

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, CARE Banjara Hospital is the flagship tertiary care hospital of CARE Hospitals Group. With nearly three decades of legacy in delivering exceptional clinical outcomes, the hospital is a center of excellence across multiple specialties, including cardiac sciences, critical care, oncology, organ transplants, and robotic surgeries. CARE Banjara Hospital continues to pioneer innovations that bring world-class healthcare closer to the community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor