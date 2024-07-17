Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani, Dr. Ramkumar Pal and Seema Meena Blessed from Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India) July 17 : The “Gau Bharat Bharati Sarvottam Samman 2024” award ceremony, based on the protection of cows, was held on July 14, 2024, at Mukti Cultural Hub, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Shri Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj graced the ceremony to bless the attendees. During his discourse, Maharaj called Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani from the audience and blessed him. Maharaj calling him a symbol of Gokul’s identity. Swami Avimukteshwaranand also blessed and honoured BJP leader, social worker, and businessman Dr. Ramkumar Pal and model-actress Seema Meena (brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign by the Rajasthan government).

Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani, Dr. Ramkumar Pal, and Seema Meena were overwhelmed with the honour and Maharaj’s blessings. The event featured several prominent guests, including Hyderabad BJP leader Madhavi Lata, Mukti Hall founder and film producer Smita Thackeray, producer Prem Sagar, Shekhar Mundra, Principal Ajay Kaul, Prashant Kashid, Mahendra Sangoi, Girish Jayantilal Shah, Bimal Bhuta, Sunil Sethi, Chirag Gupta, RTI activist Anil Galgali, poet Vagish Saraswat, and many cow protectors and conservators.

Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani is a finance advisor and has many businesses like Madhani Finance, Madhani Entertainment and Production, Madhani Trading Company, Madhani News Live 24×7 and Madhani Enterprise etc. Along with this, Nikesh’s mother name company Pushpa Grih Udyog and Pushpam Papad.

Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani has produced a Hindi comedy film. He has released 12 music albums and short films on Madhani Entertainment and Production YouTube channel.

Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani has made history in the law book. Actually, he was booked under ED PMLA in 2014. Then he fought a long battle and got Section 45A repealed by the Supreme Court in 2017, which got Dr Nikesh Jain Madhani’s name recorded in the law books and famous lawyer Mukul Rohatgi played an important role in removing the section imposed on him. Well-known lawyer Sajal Yadav, lawyer Nemichand Sharma and lawyer Manish Vora also supported Nikesh Jain in his legal battle.

Dr. Nikesh Jain honoured with many prestigious Awards in all over India.

Dr. Ramkumar Pal is the National Executive President of the Pradhanmantri Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. He is also a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha National Executive. This group aims to bring improvements to the lives of Indian farmers.

Dr. Ramkumar Pal has been recognized for his notable contributions and selfless service to humanity as a social worker. Major media houses, including Mid-Day in their Success Stories column and India Today magazine during its 45th anniversary, have featured him prominently.

Dr. Pal has been honoured with the Veer Bharatiya Hindi Sahitya Peeth’s Samaj Sewa Ratna for years of service in the field of social work, recognizing his notable contributions, national and international prestige, and efforts to popularize Hindi language and Saraswati culture. Despite all his achievements, Ramkumar Pal remains a humble and dedicated social worker, currently serving as the President of the Population Solution Foundation in Maharashtra.

Seema Meena, who joined the Rajasthan government’s program Beti Bachao Beti Padhao as a brand ambassador.

Seema hails from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. In the fashion industry, she trains and grooms new models in many beauty pageant competitions. Apart from this, as a social worker, she works regularly for the upliftment of girls and has become a role model for many girls.

Seema Meena is a model and actress and resides in Mumbai. Seema Meena’s husband Ashish Meena is an engineer by profession in the Railways in Mumbai. Seema says that I entered the world of modeling a little late. Being a responsible citizen, I never shy away from contributing to social work. Seema Meena is a national member of FENTA Association. She has been Mrs. Asia India 2021 and Mrs. Rajasthan 2023. Seema has been a jury member in the beauty pageant shows Face of Gujarat 2023 and Miss & Mrs. Super Indian Model 2024.

Additionally, Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani and Dr. Ramkumar Pal are organizing the G I N A – Gold Icon National Awards on July 18, 2024, at 5:00 PM at Ved Kunba Theater, CINTAA Tower, Andheri West, Mumbai. This grand event, hosted by Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani and Dr. Ramkumar Pal, will be a spectacular show with the presence of giants from the entertainment, business, and political worlds. Renowned personalities like actor Vindu Dara Singh, actor Shahbaz Khan, senior actress Upasana Singh, actress Ritu Shivpuri (Movie “Aankhen” fame), producer Vinod Bachchan (Movie “Tanu Weds Manu” Fame), and many other celebrities from Bollywood and the corporate world will grace the occasion.

Special guests will include Anand Dubey (National Spokesperson, Shiv Sena UBT), actor Neeraj Bharadwaj, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani (CMD, Bright Outdoor Media Limited), Dr. Sanjay Lakhe Patil (founder and president, Karmaveer Pratishthan NGO, former member, State Disaster Management Authority Maharashtra), Kalpesh Shantilal Shah (South Mumbai District General Secretary, Nationalist Congress Party), Sudhakar Shankar Kamble (Senior Jailer, Nashik Central Jail), Dr. Raghuveer Singh Devda (Best Intensivist Emergency, MD, Cordis Criticare Hospital, Mira Road), model-actress Seema Meena, Manoj Solanki (CMD, Radhe Krishna Enterprise, Best Business Tycoon 2024), Sana Suri (Internet Personality and Insta Fame), Dr. Prakash Tata (Ayurvedic Specialist), YouTuber and actor Gufran Ansari (GUFFUTHERIDER), among other dignitaries who will enhance the prestige of this epoch-making event with their presence.

