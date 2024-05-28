Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani honored by Australian Cricketer Brett Lee and Actress Neelam Kothari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Recently, young businessman Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani was honored with the trophy of India BI Brand Icon Awards and Conference 2024 by world famous Australian cricketer Brett Lee, organised by Cybermedia Pvt Ltd. Along with this, Dr. Nikesh Jain also received India’s Top Business and Entrepreneurs Award from Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari on 26 May 2024. Dr. Nikesh was the chief guest at this award show and his company Pushpa Grih Udyog Company and Madhani Finance Entertainment were associate partners.

Politician Anand Dubey, Nashik Jailer Sudhakar Kamble, businessman Dr. Raj Kale, BJP leader Ramkumar Pal, Union Leader Abhijit Rane, Model Actress and Social worker Seema Meena were also present at the felicitation ceremony.

Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani was honored with Glamour and Life Style award 2024 by Actress Mahima Chaudhry, National Impact Award 2024 by actress Priti Jhangiani, International Contant Creater Award 2024 by Actress Mandakini, Tamas Iconic Awards 2024 by actress Bhumika Chawla. He was honored with the National Achiever Award 2024 in the Best Businessman category by veteran actor producer director Dheeraj Kumar, Gadar 2 action director Tinu Verma and Disco Dancer song singer Vijay Benedict and show organizer Sanjeev Kumar.

Dr. Nikesh has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award 2024 by Deepika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita in the Ramayana serial, the Akhand Bharat Gaurav Award 2024 by playback singer Udit Narayan and the Asian Excellence Award 2024 by actor Sonu Sood.

Along with this, he has received the IIFA Award 2023 presents Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television award by actress Padmini Kolhapure.

Few months ago in Delhi, Dr. Nikesh Jain has also received the Honorary Doctorate Degree and Business Award by the World Peace of United Nation University from the hands of famous actress Kajal Aggarwal and Indian wrestler Narsingh Pancham Yadav and the Atmanirbhar Excellence Award from Vindu Dara Singh.

In 2022, Nikesh Jain Madhani has received the Gau Bharat Bharti Award from the former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Gau Bharat Bharti Sarvottam Samman 2023 from the hands of Cabinet Minister Parshottam Rupala (Minister of Fisheries, Dairy and Industry).

He has also received Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose award and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Award 2021. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoors, on his birthday, presented Nikesh Jain with the Business Iconic Bright Award and the Bright Outdoors BSC Business Award 2023 in celebration of the IPO.

IPS Krishna Prakash Nair has honored him by giving awards in 2021 and 2022.

It is known that Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani is a finance advisor and has many businesses like Madhani Finance, Madhani Entertainment and Production, Madhani Trading Company, Madhani News Live 24×7 and Madhani Enterprise etc. Along with this, Nikesh’s mother name company Pushpa Grih Udyog and Pushpam Papad. Madhani Company will be listed soon.

Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani has produced a Hindi comedy film. He has released 12 music albums and short films on Madhani Entertainment and Production YouTube channel.

Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani has made history in the law book. Actually, he was booked under ED PMLA in 2014. Then he fought a long battle and got Section 45A repealed by the Supreme Court in 2017, which got Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani’s name recorded in the law books and famous lawyer Mukul Rohatgi played an important role in removing the section imposed on him. Well-known lawyer Sajal Yadav, lawyer Nemichand Sharma and lawyer Manish Vora also supported Nikesh Jain in his legal battle.

Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani is inspired by the most successful businessmen Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Lakshmi Mittal.

The content has been written by Santosh Sahu as per the information received from Nikesh Jain.

