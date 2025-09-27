Dr Niket Patel: Leading IVF Specialist from Anand Transforming Parenthood in India

New Delhi [India], September 27: In the heart of Anand, a city known for Amul and its role in India's White Revolution, a young boy was learning lessons that would shape his life. Born on 27 December 1989, Niket Patel grew up in a family where medicine was everywhere. His father, Dr Hitesh Patel, and mother, Dr Nayna Patel, often discussed patients at the dinner table. His sister, Dr Mitali Patel, and later his wife, Dr Molina Patel, also chose medicine, making it a family passion. Little did Anand know that this boy would bring hope to thousands.

Niket's school days at Anandalaya Education Society were filled with lessons on discipline, kindness, and helping others. Even then, he showed curiosity about health and care. Then, Niket continued his studies at Pramukhswami Medical College in Karamsad. There, he earned a gold medal in gynaecology. The gold medal was awarded to him by Governor Shri O.P. Kohli. These early achievements were only the start of his career as a trusted name in gynaecology. Dr Patel then took specialised training in reproductive health and keyhole surgery. He has done a Diploma in Reproductive Medicine, DMAS, and FMAS. This training enabled him to support couples facing difficulties in having children. Every step added skills, confidence, and patience to his growing medical journey.

Dr Patel meets couples who have waited years to hear good news at Akanksha Hospital & Research Institute (AHRI) in Anand. He uses advanced techniques in IVF, fertility preservation, and reproductive care. Many families who thought parenthood was impossible now celebrate with newborns. The joy is not just personal. It spreads across the city. Anand, famous for milk, is now a place where families find hope. For Dr Patel, each success is more than science; it's a story of emotions, patience, and trust shared with every couple.

Hard work and care have brought recognition. In 2024, Dr Patel received the National Budding Laparoscopic Surgeon of the Year award from ET Health World. For Anand and Gujarat, this was a proud moment. It shows that doctors from smaller cities can reach national acclaim with dedication and skill. His story inspires young medical professionals and gives hope to patients across India. The awards are symbols, but for families, his real reward is seeing their dreams come true, a tiny heartbeat in a world once filled with worry.

Behind the white coat, Dr Patel is a family man. Married to Dr Molina Patel since 2016, he is a proud father of two sons, Rishaan and Shaarav. Dr Patel's family is his biggest support, helping him manage both work and personal life smoothly. He advises couples about reproductive health and family planning with care and understanding. Additionally, he works to share accurate information and raise awareness. Through his website and YouTube channel (@akankshaivfanan), he reaches people even in far-off places. His story teaches that real success in medicine comes from mixing professional skill, kindness, and the important values he grew up with at home.

