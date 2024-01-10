Dr Niranjan Hiranandani Inaugurates Apartel - Luxury Serviced Residences by Aarin Hospitality, at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam - Chennai

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10: Apartel, Aarin Hospitality's latest venture (one of India's fastest-growing services residence group) is excited to announce the launch of Apartel Oragadam, at Hiranandani Parks. This very unique concept, a cross between Apartments and Hotels focuses on Luxury Serviced Residences for short & long stays, primarily to cater to Expats, Business Executives & Business Travellers.

A brainchild of Samvel Sathyan, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the Hospitality sector, he has successfully identified the needs of the business traveller for modern amenities, ample space, and privacy in a modernistic integrated township.

Hiranandani Parks is located in a burgeoning business corridor, intersecting 2 major growth highways of Tamil Nadu. The township, in itself, is master-planned, developed with a fine mix of residential, retail, commercial, education, healthcare sports and recreational zones, making it an idyllic setting for short and long stays.

Talking about the concept, unlike traditional hotels, in the words of the Founder Samvel Sathyan, "Apartel Oragadam provides a home away from home experience, offering a sense of community along with luxurious amenities."

Not the first Apartel, but the one at Oragadam features a variety of elegantly designed and spacious homes, in 2-BHK and 3-BHK configurations, with areas ranging from 1,700 to 2,000 sqft. Apartel, apart from its very convenient location, next to 100's of MNC's also offers a gym, and a global-cuisine restaurant to indulge in authentic local cuisine, which further elevates the guest experience.

On this momentous occasion, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, MD Hiranandani Communities and the developer of Hiranandani Parks township wished everyone the best of success. He also mentioned that this service is more than just a convenience, it is a comfort, one that truly makes the stay away from home - effortless.

Apartel's serviced residences are available on a daily and monthly basis, providing budget-friendly options for both corporate relocations and extended visits. With over 150 keys across their two properties, the company aims to expand to 3000+ keys and employ over 1200 highly trained and qualified personnel by 2030. The company plans to expand its presence across Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad to meet the increasing demand for premium serviced residences.

