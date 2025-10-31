Dr Nirav Sharma – The Force Behind Green Revolution

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 31: Dr. Nirav Sharma stands out as one of India's most promising entrepreneurs in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. He has created 120+ innovative, eco-friendly & chemical-free products that are patented in 137 countries.

From skin, hair, and body care products to home, pet, and car care essentials, his brands address wellness at every level. With Custom Concept, customers can personalize their own products with 70+ natural nectars, while 8.5 Research delivers dermatologically approved solutions created by combining science and nature. Together, these categories redefine modern FMCG by replacing harmful chemicals with safe, eco-friendly alternatives.

Custom Concept – Create your natural care

Custom Concept is created with the vision that customers will have the liberty of customisation. The product range is— personal, home, pet, baby, shoe, car, repellents and devotional. Its founding principle: allows consumers to create — choose nectar (active ingredient), 100% natural, chemical-free formulations. The brand's USP is customisation: Yes!! Almost all the products of the custom concept are customizable with 70+ natural nectars.

8.5 Research – Redefining Wellness Through Research

8.5 Research is an innovative FMCG brand that combines Nature + Science to create safe, effective, and doctor-approved lifestyle products. The vision behind this brand is to provide healthier alternatives to regular chemical-based products that people use in their daily lives. With a strong belief in natural, alkaline, and clinically tested solutions, 8.5 Research is changing how families approach personal care, home care, and overall lifestyle wellness.

For entrepreneurs, 8.5 Research isn't just opening a store — it's an opportunity to start a trusted brand with strong product results. Under Dr Nirav Sharma's leadership, the model is rapidly expanding across India, setting new benchmarks for franchise growth in FMCG.

Sarvaswa Solar- Moving India Towards a Green Future

Expanding his vision of sustainability beyond FMCG, Dr Nirav Sharma founded Sarvaswa Solar, a clean energy venture focused on promoting renewable solutions for homes, businesses, and industries. The brand is committed to making solar energy accessible, affordable, and efficient for everyone. With advanced technology, reliable performance, and expert installation support, Sarvaswa Solar is helping India move toward energy independence while reducing carbon footprints.

Under Dr. Sharma's leadership, Sarvaswa Solar stands as a symbol of progress with environmental responsibility and contributing towards a green future.

In an economy where consumer awareness is rising and trust is shifting toward brands that stand for safety and authenticity, Nirav Sharma's brand vision brings blessings to the FMCG industry & green revolution.

For the wider industry, Dr Nirav Sharma's model offers a roadmap: define a clear value proposition, build a strong brand, then design the operational and franchise structure to scale. The result is not only financial growth, but a business platform built on trust and long-term sustainability.

In an era where many FMCG ventures stumble at either product credibility, distribution scale or brand trust, Dr Nirav Sharma has created an integrated formula: compelling products + proven model + franchise support + natural positioning. It is this unique combination that positions his model among India's most franchise-growth stories in the FMCG industry.www.sarvaswagroup.com

