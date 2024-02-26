Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, born in 1984, is a remarkable individual who has many roles as doctor, philosopher, author and an educator. Hailing from Agartala, Tripura, India, his journey has bееn nothing short of extraordinary. He looks deep into the intricate realms of human morality and advocate for peace, moral leadership through his extensive writings and teachings.

He is a man who is driven by compassion, morality, human virtues like wisdom and guided by an insatiable thirst for knowledge. What is Dr Omkar Prasad Baidya's mission in life? To establish human virtues and morality development in human beings that can promote shaping of human civilization. In his groundbreaking book “Morality Beyond the Human Brain: A Philosophical and Scientific Exploration”, Dr. Baidya has shown how both morality and immorality are responsible for human existence and existence of other lives in this planet earth. Under a common platform of science and philosophy, he has designed an equation for intrinsic morality, which nature has given to all living organism since its birth or origin. It is a theory which integrates science, moral philosophy, mathematics and medical sciences.

In his book “A Path to World Pеacе ” he dreams of a peaceful world, where compassion, forgiveness and nonviolence forms the three pillars of peace and harmony. Hе emphasizes thе role of universal religion and human virtues for morality development and moral renaissance that transcends borders and beliefs. According to him, in order to establish peace in this earth, we need to lower human suffering and misery. In this respect, human virtues can play important role in establishing peace in this earth. As a physician, he has empathetic feeling for suffering humanity. In another book “Universal Ethics and World Peace”, he has shown how universal ethics and human virtues can play role in establishing peace in this planet earth. In another book “Nature and morality”, he has shown that human morality can impact nature and its creation. According to him, God is the ultimate source of moral energy which is transferred to all humans leading to morality development.

He received many awards and accolades which shows his unwavering commitment to excellence. From the Dr. BR Ambedkar National Award to the Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Pеacе Award, Dr. Baidya’s contributions have bееn celebrated on both national and international stages. He is not just a doctor or an author but he is an icon of peace and humanity in a world, which is full of human sufferings and misery. But behind еvеry honor and success lies a story of perseverance and dedication. Dr. Baidya’s journey through medical school was no easy feat. From the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal to King George's Medical University, Lucknow, he embarked on a quest for knowledge that would eventually lead him to the corridors of renowned institutions like Harvard Medical School and Yale University School of Medicine.

Guided by his thirst for knowledge, he did certifications from prestigious institutions like John Hopkins University, Duke University, American college of gastroenterology etc which bear testimony to his relentless pursuit of excellence. Today, Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya stands as a towering figure in both the medical and philosophical worlds. His words resonate with wisdom, his actions speak of compassion and his vision inspires us to dream of a better tomorrow. In a world plagued by division and conflict, he offers a ray of hope, a vision of peace built on the pillars of morality, compassion and human virtues.

As we see the human suffering and misery in today's world, let us give importance to Dr. Baidya’s call to morality and virtue development. Let us embrace the human virtues that define us as human beings like kindness, empathy and love. For in the end, it is not the accolades or the awards that define us but the legacy of compassion we leave behind. And in that regard, Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya stands as a shining example for us all.

