Dr. P Vikranth Reddy Rejoins CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Strengthening the Hospital's Expertise in Nephrology

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7: CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, is proud to welcome back Dr. P Vikranth Reddy, a distinguished nephrologist with over two decades of clinical excellence, as Clinical Director & Sr. Consultant - Nephrology. His rejoining reaffirms CARE's commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge renal care to patients in the region.

Dr. Vikranth Reddy brings with him extensive experience in managing complex renal disorders and interventions. His areas of expertise include Chronic Kidney Disease, Kidney Transplantation, Percutaneous CAPD catheterization, Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis, Hypertension & Diabetic Kidney Disease Management, Critical Care Nephrology, Plasmapheresis, Glomerular Diseases and Interventional Nephrology. His return enhances the hospital's ability to deliver integrated nephrology services and strengthen kidney transplant and dialysis programs.

Over the years, Dr.Vikranth has been recognized for his clinical acumen, patient-first approach, and ability to manage high-risk cases with precision and compassion. His return to CARE Banjara Hills is a homecoming, as he previously played a pivotal role in establishing the nephrology department's strong foundation.

Dr. P Vikranth Reddy, Clinical Director & Sr. Consultant - Nephrology, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,"Returning to CARE Hospitals feels like coming back to family. This institution stands for clinical integrity and innovation, and I'm excited to rejoin the team in our shared mission of transforming renal care in India. Together, we aim to deliver excellence through evidence-based practices, multidisciplinary collaboration, and compassion-led healing."

Mr. Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, welcomed Dr.Vikranth with warmth and pride,

"Dr. Vikranth Reddy's return is a significant milestone in our journey to offer the finest nephrology care in the region. His reputation precedes himnot just as a nephrologist par excellence but as a mentor and team leader who inspires trust. We are confident that his leadership will further elevate our renal services and reinforce CARE Banjara's legacy of excellence in patient care."

With Dr.Vikranth at the helm, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, is poised to strengthen its position as a regional center of excellence for nephrology, offering state-of-the-art treatment protocols, advanced dialysis technologies, and holistic care models for patients across all stages of kidney disease.

Dr. Vikranth Reddy will be available for consultations and procedures at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

About CARE Banjara Hospital

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, CARE Banjara Hospital is the flagship tertiary care hospital of CARE Hospitals Group. With nearly three decades of legacy in delivering exceptional clinical outcomes, the hospital is a center of excellence across multiple specialties, including cardiac sciences, critical care, oncology, organ transplants, and robotic surgeries. CARE Banjara Hospital continues to pioneer innovations that bring world-class healthcare closer to the community.

