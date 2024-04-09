Dr. Parth Shah successfully restores the smile of a 40-year-old woman through dental implants

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Having healthy teeth and a beautiful smile does wonders for self-esteem and improves an individual’s confidence. Today, dentists offer smile correction or a smile restoration to people who wish to regain or choose to have a beautiful smile with natural-looking teeth.

Recently, Dr Parth Shah, a well-known oral and maxillofacial surgeon and co-founder of Casa Dentique, a prestigious dental clinic in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai. He successfully treated a 40-year-old woman and helped her regain her naturally beautiful smile.

Dr. Parth Shah is a proficient dentist in dentoalveolar procedures, dental implants, and reconstructive surgery. He strongly believes that a person’s smile is their most important and striking feature.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, the co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare and doctor discovery portal describes Dr. Parth Shah as “An excellent oral and maxillofacial surgeon who has helped many patients improves their dental health. Moreover, she recognizes his expertise in smile makeovers and dental restoration treatments. According to her, Dr. Parth is one of the best dentists in Navi Mumbai”

Cosmetic Dentistry includes smile restoration treatment. It includes various procedures such as composite bonding, teeth whitening, dental implants, root canal treatments, veneers, and more.

He shares a recent case story of Rubina, a 40-year-old woman who was battling serious tooth decay and tooth loss. He recollects her desperation and anxiety due to the same. She approached him in a very depressed and hopeless state due to her poor dental condition.

Upon detailed dental examination, Dr Parth Shah recommended a treatment plan involving implants and a dental bridge. Rubina would have to extract her decayed tooth, to begin with. She agreed to do as per Dr Parth Shah’s recommendation.

After recovering from her tooth extraction, Dr Parth Shah treated her lower jaw for dental implants. He proceeded with the dental implantation once the lower jaw bone and waited for osseointegration to set in. i.e. when the implant fully merges with the surrounding bone.

Osseointegration ensures the long-term sustainability of the implant. Only after he was satisfied with the osseointegration, did he proceed with placing the crown on the abutment, completing the procedure of the implant rehabilitation process.

Rubina’s route to a restored smile began with Dr. Parth Shah’s expert care. Her hope soared with each visit, and so did her new teeth. Recently, she visited Dr. Parth Shah, who was delighted to see Rubina’s smile, impeccable dental health and fully restored confidence.

Her smile is now brighter than before, illustrating the transformative power of Dr Parth Shah and his team of doctors at Casa Dentique’s care. Referring to Rubina’s case, he says, ‘I am satisfied in seeing Rubina regain her smile and self-esteem. A well-recovered and happy patient is what all doctors strive for. Smile restoration procedures have improved and transformed the lives of many people worldwide. Still, I would advise people to choose an expert and experienced dental surgeon for their smile restoration procedure.’

Dr Parth Shah with Dr. Kopal Vij, co-founders of the Casa Dentique, a state-of-the-art dental hub with highly specialized oral and maxillofacial surgeons leading the team of dental experts. It is a one-of-its-kind clinic located in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.

Casa Dentique has a cutting-edge, fully equipped OT setup with the latest general anaesthesia equipment. It is one of the first dental clinics offering an overnight stay option at the clinic for patients.

The clinic offers a comprehensive array of dental services, including orthognathic surgery, dental implants, TMJ disorder treatments, full-mouth rehabilitation, cosmetic dentistry, and oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Casa Dentique focuses on a patient-centred approach that includes tailored care and great attention to detail. Active interaction with each patient is ensured, with concerns carefully attended to and with customized treatment programs

About Casa Dentique and Dr Parth Shah

Dr Parth Shah and his staff are proficient in simple cleanings and fillings, complex treatments, and many dental procedures. He specializes in oral and maxillofacial surgery, which includes diagnosing and treating problems and injuries that affect the jaws, mouth, teeth, gums, and other structures in the head and neck region.

They provide every patient with compassion and professionalism to ensure their patients never lose their smile. Ensuring that people keep a confident and healthy smile, Dr. Shah highlights the significance of oral health and provides assistance and guidance along the way.

