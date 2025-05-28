Dr. Payal Kanodia Honoured with 'Custodian of Humanity Award 2025' for Outstanding Contributions to Social Impact and Healthcare

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 28: In a remarkable recognition of her unwavering dedication to social transformation, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, has been awarded the Custodian of Humanity Award 2025 in the distinguished category of Social Activist & Healthcare Personality of the Year (Women). The award was conferred at a prestigious ceremony jointly organised by Medgate Today and GMAAF (Global Medical and Allied Awards Forum) at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Payal Kanodia shared "I am deeply honoured to receive the Custodian of Humanity Award. This recognition is not just mineit belongs to every woman, every child, and every underserved individual whose resilience fuels our mission at M3M Foundation. For me, healthcare is not a privilegeit is a fundamental right. As we continue to work toward a more inclusive and self-reliant India, I remain committed to fostering access, dignity, and empowerment for all. Awards like these are a reminder that empathy backed by action can indeed change the world."

The Custodian of Humanity & HPIE Awards 2025 celebrated over 50 trailblazers and institutions from across India for their exemplary contributions to healthcare innovation, medical excellence, and social impact. An esteemed jury panel, comprising notable figures from the healthcare and medical technology landscape, oversaw this year's selection process. Jurors included Afzal Kamal, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Medgate Today; Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, HMD and Forum Coordinator, AIMED; Prof. Dr. Rajesh C. Shah; Jatin Mahajan, Managing Director, J Mitra & Co.; Dr. Y. P. Bhatia, CMD, Astron Group; and Brig. Dr. Anil Kohli, Padma Shri awardee and former President, Dental Council of India.

Dr. Kanodia's award highlights her pioneering leadership in the areas of inclusive development, rural health equity, and women-centric social reform. Under her direction, M3M FoundationCSR arm of the M3M Grouphas significantly expanded its footprint across education, healthcare access, skill development, climate action, and women and child welfare, impacting over 4.8 million lives across 22 states and 3 union territories. M3M Foundation's healthcare vertical spans a broad spectrumfrom mobile health clinics, preventive care camps, and iClinics in underserved communities to its flagship POSHAN initiative, which has served over 21 million nutritious meals to migrant families and labourers. The Foundation also runs awareness campaigns on menstrual health, maternal care, mental well-being, and chronic illness preventionall led by a community-based, data-driven approach.

This award reinforces Dr. Kanodia's reputation as one of India's leading women philanthropists, who seamlessly blends vision with execution. A Kettlebell World Champion, public speaker, and purpose-driven investor, she embodies the spirit of the new generation of change makersgraceful in leadership, grounded in service.

The event concluded with a pledge from all awardees to continue their service toward building a healthier, more inclusive India.

