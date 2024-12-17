Dr. Preeti Rastogi: Transforming Lives through Advanced Obstetrics and Gynaecology

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: India's healthcare landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by technological advancements and innovative approaches. At the forefront of this revolution stands Medanta Hospital, a leading healthcare institution committed to delivering world-class care. Medanta's Gynecology Department exemplifies this commitment by incorporating cutting-edge technologies to enhance patient care and outcomes. The hospital aims to provide world-class healthcare services, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the overall patient experience. Medanta's commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that women receive the highest quality care, empowering them to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

Dr. Preeti Rastogi presently working as Director and HOD, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Medanta Gurgaon is one amongst such influential figures in the medical/health sector, who have worked tirelessly, day-in-and-out, to thrust innovation and address issues that stem from conventional medical practices.

Dr. Rastogi has a knack for technology and has always preferred its application or implementation in medical procedures. She has served for over 25 years, both in the United Kingdom and India, catering to a diverse and expansive crowd. Dr. Rastogi currently is Director and HOD,Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Medanta Hospital, located in Gurgaon, India. She accumulated profound experiences and exceptional skills over the years, by treating hundreds of Obstetrics and Gynaecology-related cases. Dr. Rastogi's approach is holistic, which is why she has been greatly revered by patients and peers alike and is one of the best Urogynaecologist in Gurgaon.

She focuses on ethical areas to make sure her patients remain at their comfort zones, especially during complex procedures or treatments. She uses digital tools and online platforms to make her sessions (conveniently) accessible for the public. Her preference for technology has led her to specialize in areas like Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery, Minimal Access Surgery and High Risk Obstetrics. It is worth noting that she is one of the very few doctors in India's medical circuit, who specializes in robotics-aided surgical procedures. Her mission has always been to reshape or recreate the conventional structure of India's medical infrastructure, into an improved state where technology plays a key role in driving innovation, thus leading towards the future of medical practices.

Dr. Rastogi has worked in the UK for a decade. She was enrolled with the Singleton Hospital, Swansea. After having served for a considerable amount of time, she returned back to India and worked for the development of India's health sector. She in-fact is one of the finest Gynae Surgeon in Gurgaon. Her services include prenatal and postnatal care for women, diagnosis/treatment of female reproductive organs, health issues including menopause, hormonal imbalances, birth control, infertility, urogynecology, prolapse, obstetrics surgery, pelvic pain treatment, hormone replacement treatment and cancer screening tests. She also specializes in infertility treatments, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Dr. Rastogi considers three main pillars to make her treatment processes far more safer and effective. They are: comprehension, compassion and sophistication. By focusing on these three pillars, Dr. Rastogi had accomplished incredible feats in her career, altogether earning the respect and appreciation of patients and senior colleagues. Other than this wide expanse of services that she offers.

So, Dr. Rastogi's path towards innovation and success is quite evident. Not only has she specialized in diverse areas, but has emphasized the applications of technology as well, to make medical practices safer and accurate. Her emphasis on ethical grounds further makes patient-doctor interactions friendly and wholesome. She ensures that her patients are in a comfortable state, so that the treatment processes are rendered harmoniously without stress. After having engaged in such distinguished endeavours, it can confidently be said that Dr. Preeti Rastogi is now one of the best gynaecologists in India.

