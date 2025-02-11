Dr Prem's Medical Tourism & Wellness Masterclass, FAM Trip & B2B Meetings: A Sold-Out Global Success in Knowledge Sharing & Networking

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: The Medical Tourism & Wellness Masterclass, FAM Trip & B2B Meetings, hosted by Dr Prem Jagyasi and Natalia Stokovska, and supported by Paypal India and StemRX Hospital and Research Centre concluded with resounding success, reaffirming its position as the premier global platform for industry insights, strategic partnerships, and transformative learning.

Held at The Orchid, Mumbai, from February 6-8, 2025, the event completely sold out, drawing top healthcare and wellness professionals, facilitators, decision-makers, and industry pioneers from all over the world.

The masterclass delivered cutting-edge insights on global medical tourism trends, patient acquisition strategies, cross-border healthcare business development, and AI-driven innovations. Exclusive B2B meetings and the FAM trip facilitated high-value collaborations, business launching, and market expansion.

A High-Caliber Gathering of Global Leaders

The event brought together some of the most influential minds in the industry, including:

-Dr Prem Jagyasi - Award-winning industry leader and masterclass host

-Natalia Strokovska (EMTW) - Medical and wellness tourism strategist

-Dr Pradeep V. Mahajan (StemRX) - Regenerative Medicine Expert and founder of StemRX Hospital and Research Centre

- Nirupom Dutta (PayPal India) - Head Inside Sales, India & Middle East and Africa at PayPal

Esteemed delegates namely Ekaterina (Georgia), Dr. Sandra (USA), Nigora (Uzbekistan), Shaji Shamsuddin (UAE), Ranga Soysa (Sri Lanka), Kamila Guseynova (Turkmenistan) and many others engaged in discussion on global medical tourism market expansion, patient experience enhancement, innovative wellness models, and tech integration in healthcare travel.

Rising Influence in Global Medical & Wellness Tourism

The event spotlighted India's growing prominence in the $100+ billion global medical tourism industry, with its own market valued at $13 billion by 2026 and expanding rapidly. The discussions also highlighted the booming global wellness tourism, projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2025, alongside India's $43.4 billion AYUSH wellness market. Driven by the 'Heal in India' initiative and streamlined medical visa facilitation for 165 countries, India is solidifying its position as a global healthcare and wellness hub, attracting patients and wellness seekers from around the world.

Global Women Leaders Shaping the Future of Medical Tourism

A dynamic panel discussion brought together influential women leaders in medical tourism, featuring Ekaterine Neparidze (Georgia), Dr. Sandra T Fantauzzi (USA), Nigora Rashidovna Tursunova (Uzbekistan), Kamila Guseynova (Turkmenistan), and Natalia Strokovska (Ukraine). These industry experts shared insights on emerging global healthcare trends, patient-centric approaches, and the role of women entrepreneurs in transforming medical travel. The discussion emphasized cross-border collaborations, market expansion strategies, and innovative solutions driving the future of medical and wellness tourism worldwide.

FAM Trip: Unlocking India's Medical Excellence for Global Collaborations

The FAM Trip, an integral part of Dr. Prem's Medical Tourism & Wellness Masterclass, provided global delegates with a firsthand experience of India's advanced healthcare, and regenerative medicine sector. Delegates explored StemRx Hospital and Research Centre, headed by Dr Pradeep V. Mahajan, witnessing groundbreaking treatments and healthcare innovations. StemRX is at the forefront of stem cell therapies, tissue engineering, and personalized regenerative treatments for complex medical conditions, including neurological disorders, orthopedic rehabilitation, anti-aging, and chronic disease management.

B2B Meetings: Forging Global Alliances & Transforming Industries

Dr. Prem's sold-out Medical Tourism & Wellness Masterclass and B2B Meetings redefined networking and industry growth, setting the stage for transformative global partnerships. More than just an event, it was a catalyst for high-impact collaborations, market expansion, and strategic ventures. With top hospitals, international hosted buyers, facilitators, and industry pioneers in attendance, the exclusive, invite-only B2B meetings unlocked cross-border opportunities and fostered groundbreaking alliances. From handshake to deal closure, every interaction shaped the future of medical tourism and wellness.

The Masterclass: Empowering the Industry with Future-Forward Insights

Participants gained cutting-edge knowledge and actionable strategies to excel in medical and wellness tourism, including:

- Bridging Global Health Gaps Through Medical & Wellness Tourism With 4.5 billion people lacking essential healthcare access, medical and wellness tourism provide cost-effective, high-quality solutions, addressing affordability and treatment gaps worldwide.

- The Future of Healing - Integrating Medical & Wellness Tourism Medical tourism addresses urgent care, while wellness tourism fosters preventive health, longevity, and recovery - creating a $1.3 trillion wellness tourism industry by 2025.

- Facilitators as Intelligent Architects of Patient Journeys - With 97.2% of medical tourists prioritizing trust, facilitators now use AI-powered matchmaking for hospitals, pricing, and seamless patient experiences in cross-border healthcare.

- Advanced Patient Journey Mapping - Beyond Treatment - 70% of patient satisfaction comes from non-clinical factors - online reputation, cultural sensitivity, and post-care recovery shape long-term trust and successful healthcare experiences.

- Social Media Growth Hacks for Medical & Wellness Tourism - With 78% of users relying on patient-generated content over ads, AI-driven engagement, personalized storytelling, and algorithm insights drive patient acquisition and industry growth.

- Cultural Competency - A Strategic Advantage in Healthcare Travel - 70% of patients value cultural familiarity over medical outcomes. AI-driven profiling, multilingual support, and personalized experiences enhance cross-border healthcare confidence and trust.

- Unlocking Finance & Funding in Medical & Wellness Tourism - Despite a $100B+ industry, 80% of funding proposals face rejection due to fragmented data. AI-driven risk analytics and investor-backed strategies unlock capital and sustainability.

- Innovation & Future Trends Shaping Medical & Wellness Tourism - The $6.3T wellness economy is merging with AI-driven diagnostics, digital twins, and biotech advancementsredefining luxury healing and precision-driven healthcare experiences.

- AI in Healthcare - Revolutionizing Global Medical Travel - AI is projected to save $150B annually by 2026, optimizing patient-provider matchmaking, predictive analytics, and global medical travel logistics for better outcomes.

- AI-Powered Efficiency - Transforming Business & Patient Experience - AI-driven legal assistants, content creators, and workflow automation tools streamline medical tourism operations, reducing costs and enhancing decision-making efficiency.

Stay tuned for our next eventwhere innovation meets opportunity!

About Dr Prem Masterclass and Events

Dr Prem Events is a globally recognized leading platform in medical tourism, wellness, and healthcare event management, specializing in Masterclasses, FAM Trips, and B2B Meetings that have successfully connected thousands of industry professionals across 75+ countries. Regarded as the number one masterclass in the industry, it serves as a premier platform for healthcare leaders, facilitators, and entrepreneurs to gain cutting-edge insights into emerging trends, AI-driven innovations, and cross-border healthcare strategies. Backed by a proven track record of high-impact events and strategic collaborations, Dr. Prem Events equips professionals with market intelligence, global best practices, and exclusive networking opportunities, driving innovation and sustainable growth in medical and wellness tourism.

Press Contact

Nandini Moulik: nandini@drprem.com / +91 84528 59800

For future masterclasses and partnership opportunities, visit: drprem.com/masterclass

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor