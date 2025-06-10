Dr. Raj P. Narayanam named Entrepreneur of the Year 2024-25 by HMA

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10: Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle, has been honoured with the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024-2025 by the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA). This esteemed recognition celebrates Dr. Raj's exceptional entrepreneurial vision, leadership, and his impactful contributions to the industry, reaffirming his role as a driving force in India's business and fintech landscape.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was conferred upon Dr. Raj P. Narayanam at the 52nd HMA Annual Awards ceremony, held at the Marigold Hotel, Hyderabad. The award selection followed a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent and distinguished jury comprising Mrs. K. Vijaya Lakshmi (Retired Judge), Prof. S. Sreenivasa Murthy (Director, IPE), Mr. V. N. Vishnu (IAS, Retd.) and Mr. Prakash Chandra Baror (General Manager, SBI). After a thorough assessment of the nominees, the jury unanimously recommended Dr. Raj P. Narayanam for this honour in recognition of his outstanding entrepreneurial achievements and industry contributions.

Expressing his gratitude on the recognition, Dr. Raj, said, "I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award' from HMA. This recognition is a reflection of the collective dedication, innovation and hard work of the entire team at Zaggle. The award celebrates impactful business leadership in the region, and I am proud to be among those acknowledged. This recognition inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and to continue contributing meaningfully to India's ever-evolving business landscape."

Conceptualized in 1964, HMA has a legacy of fostering managerial excellence and professionalism. The 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award' category recognizes outstanding leadership and significant growth in the entrepreneurial landscape. Past recipients of this award include notable figures such as Dr. Manne Satyanarayana Reddy, Founder & Chairman of MSN Group, Mr. V. Venkatram, MD & CEO, SeedWorks International and A. Sridhar Reddy Managing Director, Esennar Transformers.

With over two decades of experience in global finance and technology, Dr. Raj has been a trailblazer in developing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and ensure compliance within the SaaS and FinTech sector. His visionary leadership has earned him multiple prestigious accolades, including the 2024 Hurun Industry Achievement Award for Financial Solutions. He was also recently named 'FinTech Leader of the Year' at both the Bharat FinTech Summit and by Business World, further cementing his reputation as a leading force in the fintech landscape.

About Hyderabad Management Association

The Hyderabad Management Association (HMA), established in 1964, is a prominent professional organization dedicated to fostering managerial excellence and spreading professionalism among executives, academia, and students in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Affiliated with the All India Management Association (AIMA), HMA provides a vital platform for knowledge sharing, skill development through various programs, and recognizing outstanding contributions to the management and entrepreneurial landscape. The 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award' is one of its most distinguished accolades, celebrating leaders who demonstrate exceptional performance and drive significant growth in their respective fields.

For more information, visit their website https://www.hmaindia.net/.

About Zaggle

Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985) (NSE: ZAGGLE) is a leading player in spend management, offering a differentiated value proposition with a diversified user base. Operating within the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle stands out as one of the few companies with a comprehensive range of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with banking partners to drive its card offerings. The company also boasts a diverse portfolio of SaaS products and an extensive network of touchpoints. As of March 31, 2025, Zaggle has issued over 50 million prepaid cards, serves more than 3,400 corporate enterprise clients and supports a user base exceeding 3.2 million. With a robust corporate client base spanning various industries, including banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobiles, Zaggle is well-positioned as a leading player in the spend management sector.

For more information, please visit the company website www.zaggle.in or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zaggleapp/

