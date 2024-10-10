Dr. Rajan Raj Honored with Most Innovative & Scientific Astrologer in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Dr. Rajan Raj was honored with the prestigious Most Innovative & Scientific Astrologer in India Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This exceptional event, orchestrated by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the insightful guidance of Rahul Ranjan Singh, showcases innovation and excellence across a wide array of industries. It gathers distinguished leaders to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding achievements and significant contributions.

Dr. Rajan Raj is one of the best astrologers from Patna, Bihar. Born and raised in the district of Siwan, the land of India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Rajan Raj has been guiding and serving society and the nation with the scientific knowledge of astrology. He has also served in various European countries at Maharishi Vedic University. A disciple and follower of His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Dr. Raj also follows Pt. ShriRam Sharma Acharya, the founder of Gayatri Pith, Shanti Kunj, Haridwar. His extensive qualifications include an MD ( A.Medicine), a Ph.D. in Astrology, a Ph.D. in Diabetes & Yogic Science, and certification as a Gemologist from IDI. Dr. Raj's devotion to serving the nation through the science of astrology has made him a prominent figure in the field.

A visiting astrologer in Holland, London, Germany, France, and Switzerland, Dr. Rajan Raj is widely known for his accurate predictions. Among his notable forecasts are the coronavirus vaccine's exact month and year, the political shift in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi's security breach, the third-time formation of the NDA government with allies, and Joe Biden's election as U.S. President. His predictions also span pop culture, including the Bigg Boss winner and World Cup cricket outcomes.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award," said Dr. Rajan Raj. "It is a testament to my dedication to astrology and my commitment to helping others navigate their lives."

The awards ceremony was notably enhanced by the attendance of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, who served as the distinguished Chief Guest, infusing the event with a sense of glamour and sophistication that elevated the overall celebration. Additionally, a diverse array of prominent figures from various sectors were honored for their exceptional contributions. The event was elegantly hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a celebrated personality whose vibrant presence kept the audience enthralled. Among the distinguished recipients, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was recognized as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation received accolades for its significant contributions to child empowerment, earning the title of Most Trusted NGO in Child Development.

The event's success was made possible through the invaluable support of key partners, including Webpulse Solutions Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From a remarkable pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected more than 100 winners across various sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also recognized exceptional talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and various influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has established a strong reputation for its dedication to celebrating excellence and innovation across diverse industries. Partnering with Webpulse Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a frontrunner in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to set the standard for industry recognition. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted ally for businesses seeking to strengthen their online presence and boost brand visibility. The National Quality Awards (NQA), since their inception, have upheld a tradition of honoring excellence and innovation in the industry. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured Sonali Bendre as a distinguished guest, while the second edition on September 28, 2024, showcased Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, as the Chief Guest.

Throughout its journey, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has remained committed to celebrating the industry's finest achievements, consistently setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiration.

