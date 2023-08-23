Dr Rajeev Kumar Singh, Director of Sai Health care wellness Center Patna best physiotherapy award honored in Sri Lanka

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 23: Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh, a well-known physiotherapist from Patna, Bihar, was honored with recognition at a grand event organized by the Sri Lankan National Rehabilitation in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This event witnessed the presence of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, and others who also graced the event alongside Dr. Rajeev.

Prior to receiving this prestigious honor, Dr. Rajeev proudly sang the Indian national anthem and accepted the accolade with enthusiasm. During his address, he emphasized that physiotherapy is an exceptional medical treatment that encompasses injury prevention, rehabilitation, overall fitness, and sustained medical care. He highlighted how physiotherapy primarily focuses on the movements of various body parts, aiming to alleviate disabilities or restore functionality to impaired limbs. Esteemed figures like Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, politicians, and numerous individuals have undergone successful treatment by Dr. Rajeev.

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh has previously been lauded with numerous accolades both in India and abroad. He is humbled by this recognition and attributes his success to his unwavering patience and determination. Dr. Rajeev was born into a military family in the small village of Raghunathpur, Siwan. Despite working with celebrities such as Govinda, Sonu Sood, Arbaaz Khan, and even cricketer Virat Kohli, his heart always remained with Bihar. Consequently, he returned to Patna and established the Sai Health Care Center. Today, this center boasts world-class facilities and modern equipment, effectively alleviating people’s pain without resorting to surgical procedures.

Furthermore, the Sai Health Care Center provides free accommodation and meals to those in need. The center also imparts training to hundreds of individuals, creating employment opportunities for Bihar’s youth.

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh’s dedication to his field and commitment to serving the people of Bihar and beyond have earned him recognition and respect on both national and international platforms.

