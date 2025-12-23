Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, Named One of '100 Most Influential Africans 2025' by New African Magazine

BusinessWire India

Nairobi [Kenya] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" Campaign, has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans, by the prestigious New African Magazine (UK).

The special edition spotlights the individuals shaping Africa's present and future. The publication's correspondents and collaborators have scanned the length and breadth of the continent to identify 2025's human gemsleaders, innovators, and change-makers whose influence and impact continue to drive transformation across Africa and beyond.

Speaking about the recognition, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, "I am deeply honoured to be recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans by New African (UK), and to be named alongside the esteemed leaders of our continent, including the Presidents of Angola, Ghana, and South Africa, as well as many other change makers. Congratulations to all."

She further emphasized, "This recognition is very special to me, as it acknowledges my continued efforts to build and strengthen healthcare capacity, empower women living with infertility, and support girl education through our Merck Foundation programs. It only encourages me and motivates me and my team to strengthen our commitment to continue my efforts to create lasting, equitable impact across Africa for generations to come."

Under Dr. Rasha Kelej's leadership, Merck Foundation has been running impactful programs like their "Scholarship Program for Healthcare Providers" to transform the patient care landscape and improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in Africa and beyond; their signature "More Than a Mother" movement that she created in 2015 to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma, Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention & Male Infertility, and Support Girl Education; and "Educating Linda" program to support girl education.

Over the past 13 years, Dr. Rasha Kelej has worked closely with more than 33 African and Asian First Ladies as Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" in their countries, to lead their programs and key partners including Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, Academia, Policymakers, International Fertility Societies, Media and Art from over 52 countries.

"I am delighted to share that we have provided 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries, across 44 critical and underserved medical specialties. I am proud that many of our alumni have become, or are on their way to becoming, the first specialists in their respective countries. We are building a lasting legacy in Africa," she added.

Through the "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" campaign which is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile and childless women through access to information, education, health and change of mindset, Dr. Kelej has been working closely with partners to create a culture shift and transforming fertility care and women's health landscape in public health nationwide in 42 African and Asia countries.

"We have provided out of the 2500 scholarships, 770 scholarships for healthcare providers from 42 countries, of clinical training of Fertility care and Embryology, and One year PG Diploma and two-year Master Degree in Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Clinical Psychiatry, Women's Health, Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction & Embryology, Urology, Laparoscopic Surgical skills and Family Medicine. These specialists are critical to advance quality and equitable women health in general and reproductive and fertility care in particular," Senator, Rasha Kelej explained.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has also supported childless women by helping them start their own small businesses through "Empowering Berna" program.

"It is all about giving every woman the respect and support she deserves to lead a fulfilling life, with or without a child," she added.

Moreover, Dr. Kelej is a strong advocate for Education as one of the most critical areas of women empowerment. Therefore, in partnership with African First Ladies, Merck Foundation provided year to date more than 1200 annual scholarships to high-performing and underprivileged African schoolgirls from 19 countries, enabling them to complete their studies and reach their potential. Countries such as across several African countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and other.

Dr. Rasha Kelej is a trailblazer whose vision and dedication have transformed lives across Africa. She is celebrated for her pioneering initiatives that tackle some of the continent's most pressing social and health challenges like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, ending child marriage, gender-based violence & female genital mutilation, and advancing women's empowerment.

Through her remarkable leadership, Dr. Kelej has united the media, fashion, and arts communities to be the voice of the voiceless. Her unique initiatives, including a Pan-African TV program, Health Media Training, Annual Awards for best media, song, fashion design and film, awareness songs, children's storybooks, and animations films have created a culture shift in communities.

A true visionary, Dr. Kelej inspires and educates over 8.5 million social media followers, keeping them engaged with empowering and awareness content. Her tireless commitment, innovative approach, and unwavering passion continue to reshape the social and health landscape, leaving a legacy of hope, empowerment, and progress across Africa.

