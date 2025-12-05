Dr. Rasha Kelej of Merck Foundation Meets Nigeria First Lady at the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025

BusinessWire India

Abuja [Nigeria]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, recently conducted the 12th Edition, "Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary", in partnership with the Government of The Gambia. The conference was co-chaired by H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of Gambia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of More Than a Mother. The First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, along with The First Ladies of Burundi, Central Africa, Liberia, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Senegal joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers.

Dr. Rasha Kelej said, "I was delighted to meet my dear sister, H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Ambassador of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother', at our 12th Africa Asia Luminary 2025. We discussed our joint programs to build and advance healthcare capacity by providing scholarships for local Nigerian doctors. I am proud to share that till now we have provided 82 scholarships for local Nigerian healthcare providers in many critical and underserved specialties like Fertility, Embryology, Sexual and Reproductive Care, Women's Health, Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventative Cardiovascular, Cardiology and Obesity & Weight Management, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Dermatology, Rheumatology, Critical Care, Psychiatry, Care for Older Person and Pain Management. Together, we will continue to work closely to transform future of patient care in Nigeria."

H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Ambassador of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' emphasized, "I deeply value our meaningful partnership with Merck Foundation and also appreciate all their programs. I am particularly excited about Educating Linda Program through which we will be providing annual scholarships to 71 of our top-performing but underprivileged schoolgirls in secondary school until their graduation. I firmly believe in empowering girls through education, as it plays a crucial role in building stronger and healthier nations, this is one of the key objectives of my office's strategy. Moreover, I am happy to share that Merck Foundation has provided 82 scholarships for our healthcare providers, in many critical specialties."

On Day 1 of the conference, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 took place, featuring keynote speeches of First Ladies of Africa. Moreover, a high-level ministerial panel discussion was also held with African Ministers to discuss the Merck Foundation African Research Summit MARS strategy to build scientific research capacity and empower women in STEM with special focus on scientific research.

On Day 2 of the conference, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative-MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Together with Nigeria First Lady, Merck Foundation has provided 82 scholarships for local doctors in Nigeria in many critical and underserved specialties. Summary of 82 scholarships:

* 14 Scholarships have been provided for Fertility, Embryology and one year diploma and two-year master's degree in Sexual and Reproductive Care, Women's Health and Family Medicine. These scholarships are very critical for enhancing women's health in general, and reproductive health in particular.

* 39 scholarships are being provided one year diploma and two-year master's degree of Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventative Cardiovascular, Cardiology and Obesity & Weight Management, under the Merck Foundation Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Program. Upon completing the course, these doctors can establish diabetes or hypertension clinics within their respective health centers or hospitals, which will enable them to provide essential care, helping to prevent and manage these conditions within their own communities.

* 3 scholarships have been provided for Oncology Research, Medical Oncology and Pain Management, as part of Merck Foundation Cancer Access Program.

* Moreover, 26 scholarships have been provided for Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Dermatology, Rheumatology, Critical Care, Dermatology, Infectious Diseases, Psychiatry, and Care for Older Persons.

"Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided more than 2400 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties. We will continue to provide scholarships of doctors from Nigeria and beyond," added Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Nigeria for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Nigeria, Merck Foundation is launching their children's storybooks, "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future" and "Sugar free Jude", "Mark's Pressure", and "Ray of Hope". The storybooks address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness. Thousands of copies of the storybooks will be distributed to school children.

The 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Summarizing Merck Foundation's initiatives and impact:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

* 2400+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

* 3700+ Media Representatives from more than 35 countries trained by Merck Foundation to better raise awareness about different social and health issues.

* 8 Different Awards launched annually for best Media coverage, Song, Films, and Fashion.

* Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa.

* 9 Children's Storybooks in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahili.

* 6 Awareness Animation Films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education and prevention and early detection of Diabetes, Hypertension & Cancer.

* Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community.

* 1040+ Scholarships provided annually to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls from 18 countries, to help them to complete their studies and empower them to reach their full potential.

* 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8.5 Million Followers.

