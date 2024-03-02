Dr Sahil Lal Embarks on a Diplomatic Journey: Invited to India-Cambodia Joint Business Council Meeting

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 2: In a heartening gesture of collaboration and camaraderie, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has extended a warm invitation to Dr Sahil Lal, Director of Metro Group of Hospitals, to attend the upcoming Joint Business Council (JBC) meeting between India and Cambodia. Scheduled for February 23rd, 2024, in New Delhi, this gathering is set to ignite sparks of innovation and partnership in the realm of business and beyond.

The Joint Business Council, nurtured by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Cambodia Oknha Association (COA), serves as a conduit for exploring shared business opportunities and fortifying trade relations between the two nations. Dr Sahil Lal's inclusion in this esteemed event speaks volumes about Metro Group of Hospitals' dedication to fostering collaborative ventures, especially in the healthcare sector where his expertise shines brightest.

Beyond the confines of business agendas, the JBC meeting embodies the spirit of friendship and mutual respect that binds India and Cambodia together. With deep-rooted historical and cultural connections, the meeting promises to be a melting pot of ideas and possibilities, with Dr Sahil Lal's presence adding a touch of healthcare excellence to the mix.

As the meeting unfolds, discussions will traverse diverse sectors, from agriculture and food processing to education, infrastructure, and beyond. Dr Sahil Lal's wealth of experience and leadership in the healthcare domain position him as a key player in exploring avenues for collaboration and investment that can benefit both nations.

The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh eagerly anticipates Dr Sahil Lal's participation in the Joint Business Council meeting, envisioning it as a catalyst for nurturing enduring partnerships and fostering economic growth between India and Cambodia.

