Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging & Path Lab received Delhi NCR Leading Healthcare Provider Award 2022 by Delhi Medical Association

On Sunday, Delhi Medical Association organized its midyear Mega Event DMACON 2022.

The function marked the presence of more than 1000 delegates including Doctors from various specialities where the eminent personalities from Medical Fraternity delivered lectures on various topics like Cardiac Science, Orthopedic Sciences etc. so as to gear up for delivering the Best Patient Care Services.

Star Imaging & Path Lab was unanimously awarded "Delhi NCR Leading Healthcare Provider Award 2022" By Delhi Medical Association. Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Imaging and Path Lab received the distinguished award from Dr Sahajanand Singh (National President IMA), Dr S.K.Sarin (Director ILBS), Dr Ashwini Dalmiya (President DMA), Dr Arun Gupta (President DMC), Dr Girish Tyagi, (Secretary DMC), Dr Avtar Krishan (Secretary DMA), Dr A.S.Popli (Hony. Finance Secretary) at the event.

They appreciated the dedicated Health Care Services delivered by Star Imaging and their constant Efforts towards improving Health and Wellness of the Community.

Dr Sameer Bhati Director Star Imaging and Path Lab said, "We are honoured to have such recognition by DMA. It will surely motivate us to move further with more enthusiasm and work with more zeal and fervour."

Dr Bhati further added that We have initiated our Preventive Health Campaign to create Health Care awareness among people. It's high time to strengthen the Healthcare system with people's participation. The event was organised at Hotel Lalit, Cannaught Place where people from Medical Fraternity enjoyed the games and lucky draw coupons too.

This Story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor