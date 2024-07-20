Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored by New York State Assembly for Cultural Contributions

VMPL

New York [US], July 20: In a distinguished ceremony, the New York State Assembly honored Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his exceptional contributions to media, culture, and education. The accolade was presented by Nader J. Sayegh, representing Yonkers, acknowledging Dr. Marwah's efforts to strengthen ties between India and New York through various social initiatives.

Dr. Marwah, an international media personality and cultural ambassador, is renowned for his pioneering work in the global media landscape. His visit to the USA was aimed at fostering cultural, educational, and artistic collaborations, underscoring his commitment to international relations and cultural exchange.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a holder of nine world records, is the visionary founder of Noida Film City, a monumental initiative that has created employment for 17,000 individuals and indirectly supported the livelihoods of 150,000 people. As the Founder President of Marwah Studios, Dr. Marwah has played a pivotal role in producing 4,500 TV programs for fifty channels and creating 5,000 training films. His extensive involvement in the film industry includes associations with over 100 feature films.

Dr. Marwah's contributions extend into academia through the establishment of AAFT University of Media and Arts. Over his illustrious career, he has trained more than 30,000 students from 145 countries across sixteen diverse streams. His commitment to social and cultural development is further evidenced by his association with 7,500 events and leadership roles in over 100 organizations including the Indo American Film and Cultural Forum. His efforts have attracted over three million people to Marwah Studios, significantly enhancing cultural tourism and promoting New York USA in India.

Nader J. Sayegh, in his laudatory speech, remarked, "It is the practice of the New York State Assembly to publicly acknowledge individuals that embody exceptionalism consistent with the values of New York State. Dr. Sandeep Marwah has exemplified these values through his selfless service to the people of New York, where service is central to the mission of the State of New York."

Sayegh continued, "The New York State Assembly recognizes and commends Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his invaluable contributions to international media, the city of Yonkers, and the state of New York at large. Therefore, be it resolved, that I, Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, recognize Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his service to all New Yorkers and urge all citizens to honor and appreciate this distinguished individual on this day in the state of New York and beyond."

Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the New York State Assembly, particularly acknowledging Assemblyman Nader J. Sayegh from Yonkers, and the numerous dignitaries present at the occasion. This recognition not only underscores Dr. Marwah's remarkable achievements and dedication but also strengthens the cultural and educational ties between India and New York, promising a future of continued collaboration and mutual growth.

This prestigious acknowledgment by the New York State Assembly highlights Dr. Marwah's unwavering commitment to fostering cultural and educational exchanges. His relentless efforts to bridge communities through media, education, and culture continue to inspire many, cementing his legacy as a true global ambassador of goodwill. As Dr. Marwah's work continues to flourish, the bonds between India and New York are set to grow stronger, paving the way for more collaborative ventures and a deeper understanding between these diverse cultures.

