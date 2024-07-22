Dr Sandeep Marwah Honored with Prestigious Title "Lotus of World Peace" in New York

VMPL

New York [US], July 22: In a heartfelt ceremony celebrating his extraordinary contributions to global peace and universal spirituality, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts and President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, was awarded the prestigious title "Vishwa Shanti Padmam - Lotus of World Peace." This esteemed recognition was conferred by the Board of Directors of the World Yoga Community during his visit to New York, USA.

The accolade, symbolizing the highest appreciation for outstanding service and dedication to human values, was presented to Dr. Marwah in acknowledgment of his relentless efforts in promoting a culture of peace and spirituality worldwide. The World Yoga Community, an NGO associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and holding Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, recognized Dr. Marwah's unparalleled achievements and contributions.

Adding to the honors, Dr. Marwah also received the Interfaith Leadership Award from Rev. Dr. Dileep Kumar Thankappan, Global Chairman of the World Yoga Community Inc. The award ceremony took place at the elegant Hotel Park Lane, Central Park, 59th Street, Manhattan, amidst a gathering of distinguished guests and dignitaries.

Rev. Dr. Dileep Kumar Thankappan extolled Dr. Marwah's exceptional contributions to global peace and spirituality. "What Dr. Sandeep Marwah has achieved is beyond the reach of any common man. He has been blessed by the Almighty to accomplish these spiritual and peace activities. We wish him great success and even greater achievements," said Rev. Dr. Thankappan, highlighting the remarkable nature of Dr. Marwah's endeavors.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Marwah said, "I am profoundly thankful to His Holiness Avadhuta Dileep Kumar Ji Maharaj for bestowing upon me such a wonderful award. I accept this as a blessing from all of you and extend my heartfelt thanks to the millions of people associated with us across various departments and segments in our mission of bringing love, peace, and unity through art and culture."

The ceremony was graced by notable personalities, including Rev. Dr. Frank Kaufmann and Rev. Krishnarajanagara, NGO Representatives of the World Yoga Community to the United Nations, renowned filmmaker Noman Robin, and social worker Sadia Arfin. Their presence underscored the significance of Dr. Marwah's work and the widespread admiration it has garnered.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor