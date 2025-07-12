Dr. Sharath K. Rao Conferred Honorary FRCP by Royal College of Physicians, London for Exemplary Leadership in Health and Medical Management

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], July 12: Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao K, noted orthopaedic surgeon and academic leader, has been conferred with the honorary Doctorate (FRCP) by the Royal College in recognition of his pioneering contributions to Medical Leadership and Health Management. The prestigious honour was formally conferred during a ceremony held on July 8 at the Royal College in London.

Dr. Rao currently serves as the Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), a position he has held since 2023. Previously, he was Dean of Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, from 2019 to 2023, following earlier roles as Associate Dean (2015-2019) and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics (2009-2014). Across each of these roles, he has consistently driven institutional growth, improved academic outcomes, and strengthened the clinical training ecosystem.

While his administrative legacy is well known, Dr. Rao's clinical career is equally distinguished. A specialist in complex trauma, joint replacement, and knee arthroscopy, he has undergone advanced training in knee and hip replacement at renowned centres in Germany, Italy, the UK, and Australia. His international exposure has helped raise the standard of orthopaedic care and surgical training at MAHE and beyond.

The honorary doctorate acknowledges his far-reaching impact on healthcare leadership and policy, particularly in designing systems that balance academic excellence with efficient, patient-centric healthcare delivery. The Royal College awards such honours only to those whose work has created sustained, transformative outcomes across the healthcare spectrum.

Congratulating him on this recognition, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM, (Retd.) Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "This recognition is richly deserved as Dr. Sharath Rao embodies the values of academic integrity, clinical excellence, and visionary leadership. His work has left an indelible mark not just within MAHE but across the wider healthcare and academic landscape. We are proud to see his contributions acknowledged on an international platform."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, "Dr. Sharath Rao represents purposeful leadership at its best in the operating room, the classroom, and at the highest levels of administration. This honour from the Royal College of Physicians is more than a personal milestone; it's a powerful recognition of his lasting impact on medical education and healthcare delivery."

Dr. Rao's honorary doctorate adds another milestone to a career defined by innovation, leadership, and an unyielding commitment to building systems that serve both patients and professionals.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable academic track record, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant research contributions, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life and for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor