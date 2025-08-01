Dr. Shashi Tharoor Accepts Invitation to be Chief Patron of Adani Trivandrum Royals

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 1:In a major development ahead of Season 2 of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament representing Thiruvananthapuram, has accepted the invitation to be the Chief Patron of Adani Trivandrum Royals, the KCL franchise representing Thiruvananthapuram district.

The team is owned by the Priyadarshan – Jose Pattara led consortium under Pro Vision Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. and has been at the forefront of promoting cricketing talent from the coastal and suburban regions of the capital district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tharoor said, “The Kerala Cricket League or KCL as we all call it, launched by the Kerala Cricket Association in 2024, has quickly grown into a professional T20 platform nurturing emerging talent across our State. Actor Mohanlal as brand ambassador and several KCL players now drafted into IPL teams, it's becoming a key pathway for Kerala Cricket and Kerala Cricketers to build their future. The Adani Trivandrum Royals, owned by the Priyadarshan – Jose Pattara consortium stand out for their commitment to grassroots cricket in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs, a cause close to my heart. This is why I have accepted their invitation to be their Chief Patron and I wish the team great success in their journey ahead”.

Mr. Jose Pattara, Director of Pro Vision Sports Management Pvt. Ltd., expressed his gratitude, stating,“We are deeply honoured and humbled by Dr. Shashi Tharoor's gracious acceptance to serve as Chief Patron of Adani Trivandrum Royals. His support strengthens our vision of building a strong grassroots cricketing ecosystem in Thiruvananthapuram. We look forward to an impactful journey ahead with his encouragement.”

The Kerala Cricket League, launched by the Kerala Cricket Association in 2024, has quickly established itself as a premier T20 platform in the state. With several players already making their way into IPL franchises and legendary actor Mohanlal as brand ambassador, KCL has become a gateway for aspiring cricketers from Kerala to step onto the national stage.

With preparations in full swing at Greenfield International Stadium, Adani Trivandrum Royals, now backed by Dr. Tharoor's patronage, are gearing up for a dynamic and meaningful Season 2.

