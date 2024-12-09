Dr. Shashi Tharoor launches BA (Honours) in Philosophy, Politics & Economics at JGU

OP Jindal University

New Delhi [India], December 9: "The Philosophy, Politics & Economics programme at O.P. Jindal Global University will bring vitality and verve to a course that provides both a rigorous, comprehensive education in the humanities and is a launchpad for a great assortment of professions, from journalism to politics, entrepreneurship to civic activism, academia to the law, in all of which, across the globe, the products of PPE have done exceedingly well, leaving an indelible imprint on the world, and often changing it for the better," said Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor was speaking at the launch of the four-year Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Philosophy, Politics & Economics (PPE) to begin in August 2025 at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU).

Dr. Tharoor, writer and former international diplomat, currently serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, since 2009, and the author of 18 bestselling books, commended JGU for rapidly emerging as one of India's foremost institutions with dazzling array of programmes and courses across a wide range of disciplines.

"Today, I would argue that a course such as PPE is more important than ever because our global order is increasingly on the lookout for dynamic young men and women who are not only scientifically, technologically and entrepreneurially gifted but broad-minded, compassionate, erudite, skilled in interpersonal relationships and committed to humanist values. Humanities, of course, is derived from the Latin word Humanitas, dating as far back as the first century BCE to denote a combination of culture, education, refinement and the qualities of human excellence and virtue today, and that all these centuries later, humanities continue serving that indispensable purpose of humanising us. This study is especially important today, in an age overrun by xenophobia, jingoism, inter-communal and interracial hostilities, expansionist wars and genocide. This study must strive to reverse the decay of humanist values, without which democracy, liberal constitutionalism and the rule of law are soulless.

"PPE students can become public-spirited and patriotic citizens who, as visionaries and change makers of tomorrow, will marshal their imaginative minds, humanistic convictions and capacity to innovate, not only to reconcile the tension between a puritan understanding of science and technology and an overly rosy conception of the humanities but also to help resolve some of our nations and our world's gravest crises."

The PPE programme was established in Great Britain in the 1920s to train students in public service and develop intellectual abilities that would benefit society. It integrates different disciplines to develop analytical and critical thinking skills among students and future professionals. However, in the century since it was first launched, the world has completely transformed - from two world wars, the Cold War, to multi-polarisation, the technological revolution, social upheaval and rapid change. At the onset of yet another age, which the digital world and Artificial Intelligence will define, it is important that the PPE programme is multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary and encourages a far more nuanced understanding of the global world."

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, welcomed the renowned author, public intellectual, politician, and former international diplomat and said, "We are increasingly faced with a polarised world. When politics and philosophy are combined with the study of economics, we create the potential to humanise the understanding of economic problems and for institutions to have a better approach towards studying economics. Young people must understand and appreciate complexity, especially in global politics, dispute resolution and nuanced understanding, and disagree on challenging and complex issues. To have a respectful disagreement and forge the space for that respectful disagreement is something that global politics, learnt in the right way, can enable. That is why bringing that into the course's academic content is important. The Jindal School of Government and Public Policy and the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities have come together because a nuanced and less dogmatic understanding of economics is needed in combination with politics and philosophy."

Professor Kathleen A. Modrowski, Dean of the Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, said, "Professor Kathleen A. Modrowski, Dean of the Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, said, "The pedagogical approach to the understanding of PPE, avoids presenting students with a narrowed version of only theoretical study and thought. Today, the future is unknown. How are you going to think of new solutions, new answers, and identify existing problems through old paradigms? Our approach will focus on learning that includes experiential education, collaborative learning - where you and your mentor (who does not have all the answers) will enter into collaborative dialogue. Another important feature engages students with people out in the community as a way to create new knowledge. A key element of the PPE programme will include immersion in the field to look at the lived experience through the eyes of those who are living that experience and who can identify and interpret their own problems. Building empathy with people in the community, decisions-makers and other stakeholders is the only way to arrive at a comprehensive analysis of a problem. Internships are a key for problem solving. In addition, research opportunities as well as international exchange enhance the student's learning experience."

Professor R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government & Public Policy O.P. Jindal Global University, introduced the programme and said, "Philosophy, Politics and Economics are foundational courses in humanities. Philosophy is about values, critical thinking and asking questions. Built into the PPE programme, philosophy trains one to be critical of what one learns in the other disciplines. We want young people to be able to make critical choices consciously and competently. And one of the things that the PPE does, and historically it has done that, is to motivate young people to join politics! One does not necessarily have to get elected to some legislature but must take an active interest in politics. The motivation to play a part in public life is owed to the places we live in and our fellow human beings. PPE students get a foundational understanding of logic, reasoning, ethics, moral philosophy and the ability to think critically. The programme is about continual engagement, learning and testing, enabling students to learn and grow."

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, O.P. Jindal Global University Registrar, gave the concluding remarks.

