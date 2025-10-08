Dr. Sohini Sastri Shines as Guest of Honor at the Rashtriya Media Maha Sammelan 2025 Held at the Brahma Kumaris Headquarters

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: Two times President Award-winner World-renowned Astrologer, Life Coach, and Philanthropist Dr. Sohini Sastri graced the prestigious Rashtriya Media Maha Sammelan (National Media Conference) held at the Brahmakumaris Headquarters, Shantivan Campus, Abu Road, Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The three-day conference, which took place from 26th September to 28th September 2025, witnessed the participation of more than 1,500 media representatives from across India, along with attendees from around the globe.

Dr. Sohini Sastri had the honor of inaugurating the conference alongside the Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Kishanrao Bagde. Her presence as the Guest of Honor and Guest Speaker added immense value to the event, which was centered around the theme - "The Role of Media in Establishing Peace, Unity, and Trust in Society."

In her insightful address, Dr. Sastri highlighted the role of astrology as a guiding light for individuals and society in times of uncertainty, linking it with the broader vision of peace, unity, and trust, values that the Brahmakumaris also tirelessly work towards. Her speech received wide spread appreciation, with attendees acknowledging the depth of her astrological wisdom and the way she connected it with social well-being.

Expressing her feelings, Dr. Sastri shared her immense happiness at being a part of such a meaningful initiative and emphasized the importance of constructive collaboration between media and spiritual sciences in shaping a harmonious society. The conference concluded on a positive note, reinforcing the role of media as a pillar of peace and trust, with Dr. Sohini Sastri's contributions standing out as a source of inspiration for all present.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor