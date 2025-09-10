Dr. Sridhar Vembu urges technological self-reliance at SRMIST's 19th edition of Techno Management Fest Aaruush 2025

HT Syndication

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 10: "Wars today are not fought only on the battlefield but also in the realm of technology; engineers are the new soldiers," remarked Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and Chief Scientist of Zoho Corporation, during Aaruush, the flagship techno-management fest of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, which concluded its 19th edition today with record participation from across India.

Since its inception in 2007, Aaruush has grown into one of the country's premier student-led innovation platforms, bringing together over 50,000 students, academia, and industry leaders to exchange ideas and collaborate on solutions for tomorrow.

This year's edition was inaugurated by Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and Chief Scientist of Zoho Corporation, and Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, and veteran of DRDO and ISRO. Their presence underscored the fest's stature as a national platform for visionary thought and youth-driven innovation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRM Group, recalled that Dr. Vembu had studied at the Nightingale School, West Mambalam, during the 1970s and highlighted SRMIST's commitment to nurturing innovators. He remarked, "Aaruush is conducted for celebrating the research work done by SRMIST. Our management cannot do everything by itself, which is why we rely on the right set of young minds to set a clear vision and carry it forward."

Dr. Nitin M. Nagarkar, Pro Vice Chancellor (MHS), also emphasized SRMIST's pioneering culture, noting that "SRMIST is the living ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship for students."

Delivering his keynote, Dr. Sridhar Vembu drew attention to the critical importance of technological self-reliance in the modern world. He observed, "Our national sovereignty today comes down to technology and self-reliance. We cannot depend on GPS, operating systems, or platforms like ChatGPT, which can be taken away in an instant. That is why we must build on our own."

He further elaborated on the challenges and opportunities facing India's engineers: "Wars today are not fought only on the battlefield but in the realm of technology; engineers are the new soldiers. From semiconductors and permanent magnets to advanced compilers and medical devices, India must invest in building these technologies indigenously. R&D is not expensive, but it is time-intensive, it requires patience, perseverance, and a culture of continuous learning."

Reflecting on Zoho's journey, Dr. Vembu remarked, "Zoho has followed a Japanese-inspired model of discipline and innovation. It took decades of focused R&D to build world-class products. The good news is that India has the human talent, we have the people, the creativity, and the resolve. What we need is the attitude to make the best in the world."

Held under the theme "Rising in the Spirit of Innovation" with the motto "Towards Infinity" and tagline "Bridging Aspirations, Harmonising Unity," Aaruush 2025 celebrated the limitless possibilities of youth-led creativity, technology, and leadership.

Highlights of Aaruush 2025:

-Hackathons & Technical Challenges - Innovative solutions in AI, sustainability, and emerging tech.

-Entrepreneurship Bootcamps & Startup Showcases - Encouraging students to transform ideas into ventures.

-Policy Dialogues & Expert Lectures - With jurists, industry leaders, and academics on law, technology, and governance.

-Sustainability Drive - SRM RUN 9.0 (August 31) - A 10K run themed "Run for Zero Waste," promoting awareness on sustainable practices.

-Cultural Evenings & Leadership Talks - Celebrating unity, diversity, and youth leadership.

In the run-up to the fest, SRM RUN 9.0 reaffirmed Aaruush's commitment to sustainability, mobilising students and the community to advocate for responsible environmental practices and a greener future.

Over nearly two decades, Aaruush has become more than a fest, it is a transformative ecosystem where youth, academia, and industry converge to foster innovation, leadership, and collaboration.

Hosted by SRMIST, with over four decades of academic excellence, 50,000+ students, and 4,000 faculty, Aaruush continues to embody SRM's vision of empowering India's next generation of innovators and change-makers.

With Aaruush 2025, SRMIST once again reaffirmed its position as a hub for youth-led innovation, proving that the future of technology and leadership lies in the spirit of collaboration and boundless imagination.

ABOUT SRMIST

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

