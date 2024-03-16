Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath Honored with Rashtriya Gaurav Puraskar 2023 by the Government of Telangana for Exemplary Contributions to Real Estate and Social Welfare

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16: The Rashtriya Gaurav Awards 2023 – Winter Edition, held on December 23rd at FTCCI, Redhills, witnessed a gathering of luminaries from various fields, celebrating excellence and achievement. Organized by the dynamic Sathvika Gupta and held in association with the Government of Telangana, this prestigious event was graced by Mallu Ravi, Senior Vice President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, as the Chief Guest, while Meela Jayadev adorned the occasion as the Guest of Honor. The evening was a testament to the tireless efforts of the organizers and sponsors like Sivva Safety Solutions, Digital Connect, Editpoint India who ensured a grand affair recognizing top experts, business owners, and individuals from over 40 categories.

Among the distinguished honorees, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath stood out for his outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to societal progress. Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, a visionary leader in the real estate industry and a champion of social welfare initiatives, was bestowed with the prestigious Rashtriya Gaurav Puraskar from Govt of Telangana in recognition of his significant contributions to both sectors. His exemplary leadership, innovative initiatives, and dedication to community development have left an indelible mark on countless lives across Telangana and beyond.

Born and raised in the culturally rich town of Suryapet, Telangana, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's journey reflects resilience, determination, and a profound sense of purpose. From his early years, he demonstrated a keen sense of empathy and a drive to effect positive change, laying the groundwork for his remarkable career trajectory.

As the founder of Realvision Homes Pvt Ltd, Dr. Srinivas Naik has redefined the real estate landscape with his unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity. Under his astute guidance, Realvision Homes Pvt Ltd has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, setting new standards for professionalism, innovation, and community engagement. Through its transformative projects, the company has not only elevated urban living standards but also contributed to the socio-economic development of communities.

Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath impact extends far and wide through the Umbrella Foundation, an organization he founded in 2022 to uplift the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society. Through various initiatives spanning healthcare, education, humanitarian aid, and social welfare, the foundation has been a beacon of hope and support for those in need, thanks to Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath unwavering dedication and compassionate leadership.

Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Global Icon Award at the G20 Initiative Summit and the Visionary Leader Icon Award from AASRAA. The Rashtriya Gaurav Puraskar, conferred upon him by the Government of Telangana, is yet another testament to his exemplary service and remarkable achievements. In the Event Special Guests Nikeelu Gunda (Founder & CEO – Digital Connect), Dr. Ramesh Eppallapalle (Chairman Editpoint), Siva (Founder of Sivva Safety Solutions) were present.

At the Rashtriya Gaurav Awards 2023, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's presence illuminated the evening, inspiring attendees with his vision, passion, and commitment to making a difference. As he graciously accepted the Rashtriya Gaurav Puraskar, he humbly acknowledged the collective effort of his team, partners, and stakeholders who have supported his endeavors every step of the way.

In the aftermath of the event, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath remains steadfast in his resolve to continue driving positive change and creating a better tomorrow for all. His legacy serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us of the transformative power of vision, perseverance, and compassion.

