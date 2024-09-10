Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath Recognized as an Ace Achiever 2024 by 10TV

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10: In a resplendent celebration of excellence and innovation, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, Chairman of Realvision Homes Pvt Ltd, was awarded the distinguished Ace Achiever Award at the 10TV Ace Achievers Coffee Table Book Mega Event. The event, hosted at the iconic Novotel, Hi-Tech City in Hyderabad, brought together some of the most inspiring success stories from across the region. Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu and BJP MP Raghunandar Rao, who graced the occasion as chief guests, applauded the contributions of 51 trailblazers who have excelled in their respective fields.

The Ace Achiever Award is a recognition of Dr. Naik's transformative impact on the real estate industry and his relentless commitment to social progress. From his roots in Suryapet, Telangana, to becoming a leading figure in real estate, Dr. Naik's journey has been marked by resilience, visionary leadership, and an unyielding dedication to making a difference.

Since founding Realvision Homes Pvt Ltd in 2021, Dr. Srinivas Naik has propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, setting new benchmarks in innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. His leadership has not only redefined urban living through cutting-edge projects but has also emphasized the importance of community engagement and sustainable development. Realvision Homes has quickly become synonymous with excellence, earning accolades for its commitment to integrity and its forward-thinking approach.

At the heart of Dr. Srinivas Naik's success is his deep-seated belief in giving back to society. In 2022, he established the Umbrella Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting marginalized communities and improving the quality of life for the underprivileged. Through initiatives in healthcare, education, and community empowerment, the foundation has touched the lives of thousands, providing critical resources and support to those in need.

The Umbrella Foundation's impactful work includes organizing healthcare camps, distributing educational materials, providing humanitarian aid during crises, and supporting sustainable development projects. Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's vision for the foundation is clear: to create lasting change and empower individuals to build better futures for themselves and their communities.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, dedicating the award to his team at Realvision Homes and the communities they serve. "This award is a reflection of the collective efforts of everyone at Realvision Homes and the Umbrella Foundation. It's a testament to what we can achieve when we work together with purpose and passion. I am deeply humbled and motivated to continue our journey of excellence and social responsibility."

The 10TV Ace Achievers Coffee Table Book, which was unveiled at the event, chronicles the remarkable journeys of the 51 honorees, offering a glimpse into the lives of those who have scaled extraordinary heights in their fields. These stories of triumph serve as an inspiration for the next generation, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination and courage.

Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's recognition as an Ace Achiever is yet another milestone in a career that has been defined by visionary leadership, social commitment, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His accolades, including the Global Icon Award at the G20 Initiative Summit and the Times Business Award, further solidify his reputation as a leader who not only excels in business but also in making a positive impact on society.

As the event concluded, the atmosphere was filled with admiration and inspiration, as leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers alike celebrated the achievements of these extraordinary individuals. The Ace Achiever Award is more than just a recognition; it is a celebration of the spirit of innovation, resilience, and the power of positive change that Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath so exemplarily embodies.

