DR. Subramaniian Kriishnaswamy: (Spiritual Healer) An Inspiring Journey from Crisis to Resolve well known Spiritual Healer Of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Life often brings moments when a person either breaks down or rises again with a new identity and greater strength. The story of Subramaniian Kriishnaswamy (fondly known as Subbu) is a shining example of courage and self-belief.

For 34 years, he built a respected and stable career in the pharma and logistics industries. Hard work, integrity, and leadership were the three pillars of his identity. But in 2018, fate suddenly took a harsh turn. Under a conspiracy, false allegations were made against him, and he lost his job. Not just his job—his reputation and several relationships also began to crumble.

This was a phase that shook Subbu from within. For almost 15 months, he endured unemployment and the pain of humiliation. A weaker mind might have broken, but Subbu chose to transform this dark period into an opportunity for self-growth.

He began a journey of understanding his mind, body, and soul. He deeply studied various occult sciences—graphology, reiki, numerology, tarot, astrology, and vastu. He first applied these practices to himself, balanced his energies, discovered his hidden potential, and slowly healed from within.

When his inner light awakened, he began spreading that light into the lives of others. His own pain helped him understand the suffering of others. By the end of 2019, his life once again found the right direction.

Today, Subramaniian Kriishnaswamy is not just a spiritual healer, but a source of inspiration for thousands. He helps people find direction, hope, and confidence in life. His journey reminds us that sometimes the darkest moments lead us to discover our true inner light.

Subbu's story teaches us that no matter how big the crisis is, it can be turned into an opportunity with determination and a positive approach.

His message is simple and powerful: “No matter how much life pushes you down, if you do not give up, rising again and shining again is inevitable.”

This journey from crisis to resolve is an inspiration for anyone who has ever felt broken.

Rising Again After a Fall

Until January 2018, everything was perfect—19 years in India, 14 years abroad, a brilliant career, high-profile positions, a great salary, and a peaceful family life. But an internal conspiracy destroyed everything. False accusations, humiliation, and a forced resignation. For the next 15 months, he couldn't find a job despite endless effort. Financial stress, social criticism, and strain in relationships—all came crashing together.

During this time, Subbu adopted one powerful truth:

“The one thing you cannot recycle is wasted time.”

So, instead of grieving, he kept himself busy studying occult sciences. Graphology, reiki, numerology, face reading, tarot, palmistry, astrology, vastu, mindfulness, positive thinking—he learned one subject after another. He experimented on himself first, and then began helping others.

A New Beginning

December 2019 brought a miracle. He found the right mentors, the right people, and life turned around—this time in the right direction. The communication skills, decision-making abilities, honesty, and presence of mind he honed in his corporate life now became the tools to heal others.

Today, Subbu brings new hope into the lives of thousands through spiritual healing. He says,

“I understand their pain because I have been through it myself.”

The Subbu of Today

Today, Subramaniian Kriishnaswamy is a happy, content, and energetic human being. He believes that the world is larger than the mind, and the heart is a deep mystery. He surrenders to that divine force that protects him. The last lines of his poem summarize his life philosophy:

“I may stumble, but I will fight back with all my strength, because I have never given up, and never will…”

Subbu's story teaches us that even when life throws you to the lowest point, if you don't give up, a new dawn always arrives. He is living proof that true strength is not in never falling, but in rising again with persistence.

Have you ever fallen and risen again? Subbu's journey will surely inspire you.

“Hail to the journey of life.”

