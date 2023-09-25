Dr. Sudanagunta Swaroop Chandra Honored as One of the Top Ten Orthopedic Surgeons 2023 by Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: In a momentous occasion at the JRC Convention Centre – hmtv Healthcare Awards 2023, Hyderabad, Dr. Sudanagunta Swaroop Chandra, a renowned Orthopedic Surgeon and Consultant at Sravani Hospitals, received the prestigious “Top Ten Orthopedic Surgeons in Telangana 2023” award. This accolade was presented by Shri Harish Rao, Minister of Finance, Health – Medical & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana, at the hmtv Healthcare Awards 2023, recognizing Dr. Swaroop Chandra’s outstanding contributions to the field of orthopedics.

Dr. Swaroop Chandra, with an illustrious career spanning nine years, holds a remarkable list of qualifications, including MBBS, M.S. Ortho, DNB. Ortho, MNAMS Ortho, MRCS (Edinburgh), FIJR, and FPM (British Pain Society). His expertise in orthopedic surgery encompasses a wide range of specialties, including simple and complex trauma, arthroplasty, and arthroscopy surgeries.

Sravani Hospitals, where Dr. Swaroop Chandra serves as a dedicated Orthopedic Surgeon and Consultant, is a healthcare institution founded in 2022 with an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of medical care. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by experienced and qualified professionals, Sravani Hospitals has quickly earned a reputation as a trusted name in healthcare.

At Sravani Hospitals, the primary focus is always on the patient. Dr. Chandra and his team are dedicated to providing excellent patient care, ensuring that the needs of each patient are met with precision and compassion. Their integrated care approach comprehensively addresses all aspects of a patient’s health, allowing individuals to concentrate on their journey to recovery.

Dr. Swaroop Chandra’s exceptional skills, combined with his commitment to utilizing the latest medical technology and techniques, have made him a respected figure in the field of orthopedics. His recognition as one of the top ten orthopedic surgeons in Telangana for the year 2023 underscores his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his patients.

Dr. Sudanagunta Swaroop Chandra is a highly regarded Orthopedic Surgeon with extensive experience in treating a wide range of orthopedic conditions. His commitment to excellence and patient-centered care has earned him recognition as one of the top orthopedic surgeons in Telangana for the year 2023. Dr. Chandra is affiliated with Sravani Hospitals, where he continues to make a significant impact in the field of orthopedics.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Sudanagunta Swaroop Chandra expressed his gratitude to his patients, colleagues, and the entire team at Sravani Hospitals. He emphasized that this recognition further fuels his passion for delivering exceptional orthopedic care and serving the community.

Sravani Hospitals remains committed to providing accessible and high-quality medical care to all segments of society, and Dr. Chandra’s achievement is a testament to their mission. Team at Sravani Hospitals have congratulated Dr. Swaroop for his excellence and incredible achievement on being hmtv Top 10 Orthopedic Surgeon’s 2023.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor