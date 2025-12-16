VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: India is currently experiencing a powerful movement aimed at enhancing healthcare safety, spearheaded by MedscapeIndia AMET and its passionate leader, radiologist Dr Sunita Dube. This initiative is calling for urgent measures to protect doctors and all healthcare workers, representing over one crore professionals from various medical fields. Their core message is clear: "Patient safety cannot exist without the safety of healthcare professionals. Doctors and healthcare workers must be protected while delivering care. Ensuring their safety is an urgent necessity to guarantee ninterrupted treatment and protect patients' lives.

A significant breakthrough occurred during the winter Parliament session when Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Fauzia Khan brought this issue to light during Zero Hour, introducing crucial bills in Parliament in Rajya Sabha, These are the Prevention of Assault on Doctors and Healthcare Professionals Bill and the National Healthcare Tribunal Bill. Both of these align with the reforms that MedscapeIndia AMET has been advocating for, under the able guidance of Dr .Dube. Highlighting that the pressing need for safety is finally gaining recognition at the National level.

To steer the country towards a safer healthcare system, Dr Sunita Dube has proposed the One Nation One Safety framework This comprehensive approach includes establishing a fair medical justice system, implementing a robust central safety law, enhancing patient protection, improving medical education, strengthening public healthcare, expanding digital health, and providing mental health support for doctors. It also emphasizes ethical practices and encourages investment in Indian research and innovation.

Three years of continuous engagement with Ministries, Parliamentary Committees in including Rajyasabha petition, Lok Sabha, hello Santosh, Health and family,, NITI Aayog, National Councils, and the President's Secretariat,16 Times raised in Parliament, India still waiting a uniform national protection mechanism.

THE CONSTITUTION has clause A Central Act Is Possible Health lies on the Concurrent List.Under Schedule VII, Item 62, the Union Government holds full authority to enact:

A Central Patients, Doctors & Healthcare Worker Safety Act India now healthcare fraternity needs one strong, unified national law.

The Red Flag Campaign launched by MedscapeIndia AMET has garnered tremendous support across the Nation. Over one crore healthcare workers from 57 medical. organizations & 8000 institute have common solidarity & raised a Red Flag to signal that both doctors and patients are facing unsafe conditions. The Campaign urges citizens and policymakers to back National laws that safeguard healthcare workers. Dr. Dube emphasized that doctors bravely face danger every day, so it's crucial for the Nation to act decisively to ensure their safety by getting uniform systems.

A group of prominent leaders, including who spoke in parliament Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai, Dr. Fauzia Khan, Dr. Ashok Bajpai ,endorsed by 42 MP ,senior Doctor Dr Mohsin wali ,Brig. R. R. Singh, Dr Devendra Triguna ,Dr. Alex Thomas, Dr. Anil Kohli, Dr Mukesh Batra ,Dr Alli ,Dr Mahajan ,Dr. Girish Tyagi, have come together to show their strong support for this important Movement. They all agree that India urgently needs clear and consistent laws to safeguard healthcare professionals.

Despite 3 years of discussions, India still lacks a central law dedicated to healthcare safety, even though the Constitution permits it. The existing state laws have fallen short in reducing violence and ensuring the protection of medical staff. MedscapeIndia AMET is calling on Parliament to pass the Central Doctor and Healthcare Worker Safety Act and to set up a National Health and Medical Justice Tribunal.

Thanks to Dr Sunita Dube's leadership, this initiative has transformed into a Nationwide Movement & even the global healthcare safety has been spoken too, Healthcare workers emphasize that this isn't just about anger; it's a crucial wake-up call. India simply cannot afford to have unsafe hospitals or doctors. If doctors are ready to act swiftly to save lives, then the Nation must also act promptly to protect them.MedscapeIndia is a reputed organisation recognised for reforming healthcare in India through various flagship programmes such as FitIndia Movement, Save the Girl Child, cancer programme and the country's largest Mass CPR training initiative.

